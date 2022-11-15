New York state primed for more 'renewable' natural gas

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Residents in upstate New York could soon start getting natural gas sourced from the decomposition of the animal waste from an area dairy farm, utility company UGI Corp. announced Tuesday.
UGI and a joint venture partner, Cayuga RNG, said they entered into a new agreement to build their fifth facility to produce so-called renewable natural gas. Described elsewhere as biogas, utilities can capture the methane emitted during the composition of organic matter, manure in this case, and process it for use in the utility sector.