Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 15, 2022 / 7:08 PM

Former Trump Organization CFO begins tax evasion testimony

By Simon Druker
Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg took the stand as a prosecution witness on Tuesday, as part of a tax evasion trial. File Pool Photo by Seth Wenig/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4b3c338e56d4e891846534d9504e86b1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg took the stand as a prosecution witness on Tuesday, as part of a tax evasion trial. File Pool Photo by Seth Wenig/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg took the stand as a prosecution witness on Tuesday, as part of a tax evasion trial.

Weisselberg is testifying in the case against two Trump entities, the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation.

Advertisement

Prosecutors contend executives from both companies were given alleged tax-free payments, apartments, cars and other perks, including Weisselberg.

Weisselberg reached a deal with prosecutors in August. The long-time Trump family confidant agreed to plead guilty to tax evasion charges and serve about 100 days in custody, in exchange for testifying at the trial. He admitted to collecting $1.7 million in untaxed bonuses or perks.

RELATED Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 presidential run Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump is not charged in the case and is not expected to be called as a witness.

Weisselberg, 75, had worked for the Trump family since 1973 and was facing a maximum of 15 years in prison.

From the stand in a New York courtroom, Weisselberg on Tuesday acknowledged that he remained on the Trump Organization payroll for two months following his guilty plea. He collected an annual salary of $640,000 and around another half million dollars in annual bonuses.

Advertisement

Bonuses and how they were paid out are a big part of the case.

Over a period of years, the companies paid bonuses to executives while designating them as independent contractors for tax purposes, one of several ways the payments were transferred.

Prosecutors hope Weisselberg's evidence will prove that the tax-free payments benefited or were intended to benefit the two Trump companies, a key requirement in obtaining a conviction.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office issued the indictment against Weisselberg, his fellow executives and both companies in July.

Read More

Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA opponent in Arizona governor's race Foreign officials spent $750,000 at Trump D.C. hotel, report says

Latest Headlines

Sam's Club soda and hot dog combo now $1.38, cheaper than Costco
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Sam's Club soda and hot dog combo now $1.38, cheaper than Costco
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Sam's Club reduced the price of its soda and hot dog combo from $1.50 to $1.38 Tuesday, making it 12 cents cheaper than its competitor Costco.
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The heads of the FBI and Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday highlighted several threats, both domestic and abroad, facing the United States.
White House requests additional $37.7 billion for Ukraine from Congress
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House requests additional $37.7 billion for Ukraine from Congress
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The White House has asked Congress to approve an additional $37.7 billion in aid for Ukraine. Additionally, the White House has requested $9.25 billion to help fight COVID-19.
Kevin McCarthy, GOP's choice for House speaker, faces challenge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kevin McCarthy, GOP's choice for House speaker, faces challenge
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- House Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy won the nomination of the party to be the House speaker, defeating Rep. Andy Biggs in a vote taken Tuesday.
U.S. Senate poised to vote on protection for same-sex marriage
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Senate poised to vote on protection for same-sex marriage
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate is expected to hold a procedural vote Wednesday on the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify same-sex marriage rights.
Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande safe after NYC mugging
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande safe after NYC mugging
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Pop star Ariana Grande's older half-brother escaped serious injury after being mugged in Midtown Manhattan, New York police confirmed on Tuesday.
Judge overturns Georgia's abortion ban
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge overturns Georgia's abortion ban
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A judge on Tuesday overturned Georgia's six-week abortion ban, ruling that it is not constitutional.
Warnock, Democrats sue to allow Saturday early voting in runoff election
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Warnock, Democrats sue to allow Saturday early voting in runoff election
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign filed a lawsuit in Fulton County, Ga., to allow for Saturday early voting in the upcoming runoff election between Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
Traumatic injuries push many privately insured Americans into bankruptcy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Traumatic injuries push many privately insured Americans into bankruptcy
One in 5 privately insured American adults hospitalized for a traumatic injury end up with medical bills they can't pay, a new study finds.
Police suspect knife used in killings of four Idaho University students
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police suspect knife used in killings of four Idaho University students
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Investigators said Tuesday that they believe a knife may have been used in the killings of four Idaho University students.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
G20: Zelensky likens Kherson victory to D-Day; lays out 'peace formula' to end war
G20: Zelensky likens Kherson victory to D-Day; lays out 'peace formula' to end war
Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations
Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations
Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA opponent in Arizona governor's race
Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA opponent in Arizona governor's race
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement