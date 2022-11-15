Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 15, 2022 / 2:19 PM

Trucker charged after Indiana crash that injured 20 people

By Joe Fisher

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A New York semi-truck driver faces 26 charges after crashing into a school bus in Indiana, injuring more than 20 people.

Victor Santos, 58, is charged with four counts of causing serious bodily injury and 22 counts of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon. All 26 charges are felonies. Santos failed a field sobriety test after the crash and refused to submit to further tests for intoxication.

Twenty of the 26 passengers on the bus reported injuries including three that were in critical condition. The Warsaw, Ind., Police Department said all of the passengers are now in stable condition.

The bus was carrying members of a junior varsity hockey team from St. Ignatius College Prep in the Chicago area. The team members are all between 14 and 17 years old. The coach and driver were also injured.

RELATED Semi-truck crashes into hockey team bus, injuring 16 students in Indiana

They were traveling home from a tournament in Culver, Ind., when the bus turned left at a green light onto U.S. 30. The Freightliner semi driven by Santos was traveling westbound on U.S. 30 and failed to stop at a red light, striking the bus without braking or swerving to miss the bus, witnesses said.

The Warsaw Police Department posted on Facebook that it received a call about a semi-truck swerving on U.S. 30 and speeding shortly after 8 p.m. While the officers were en route they were notified the truck in question had crashed into the school bus, turning it onto its side. At least one of the players was ejected from the vehicle.

Officers from the Warsaw police department and Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and Santos was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail. He failed a breathalyzer test while he was being booked.

RELATED Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas

Police spoke to a pair of witnesses who estimated Santos to be driving 80 to 85 mph on U.S. 30. The witnesses attempted to distance themselves from him due to his erratic behavior.

Santos is being held on a $75,000 bond.

RELATED At least 20 dead in Egyptian minibus crash

