Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 15, 2022 / 1:08 PM

Credit card balances hit new high among U.S. consumers

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York finds consumer debt continues to mount.

By Daniel J. Graeber
Even though consumer-level inflation in the United States is pulling away from early-year highs of more than 9%, a report from the New York Federal Reserve finds consumer debt continues to mount. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b2f49a8d684e549965220443689f7c24/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Even though consumer-level inflation in the United States is pulling away from early-year highs of more than 9%, a report from the New York Federal Reserve finds consumer debt continues to mount. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- While inflationary pressures are easing, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Tuesday that consumer debt was on the rise, with credit card balances jumping by $38 billion year-over-year.

A report on debt from the New York Fed finds that total consumer debt increased by $351 billion between the second and third fiscal quarters to reach $16.5 trillion. Household debt is now $2.36 trillion higher than at the end of 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

That debt comes despite the massive amount of federal stimulus put forward in response to the pandemic. Three rounds of consumer-level stimulus put thousands of extra dollars in the pocketbooks of U.S. taxpayers, though the New York Fed found credit card balances surged by $38 billion.

"The 15% year-over-year increase in credit card balances represents the largest in more than 20 years," the Fed stated.

That comes as consumer-level inflation slows down from the spikes of more than 9% year-on-year from earlier in 2022. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics last week showed inflation increased 7.7% over the 12-month period ending in September.

Advertisement

Among the staples, grocery prices are up 12.4%, while rents and mortgages are up 6.9% over the 12-month period.

"Credit card, mortgage, and auto loan balances continued to increase in the third quarter of 2022 reflecting a combination of robust consumer demand and higher prices," said Donghoon Lee, an economic research advisor at the New York Fed.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is working to both curb demand and lower inflation by increasing its key lending rates.

In October's Beige Book, a gauge of economic conditions across each Federal Reserve district, the New York Fed said that most of its business contacts reported prices were on the rise, though prices for some essentials such as lumber and fuel were moderating.

Consumer spending, meanwhile, was relatively muted amid expectations of a "tepid" holiday sales season. Some retailers, however, reported improvement in sales that came as more workers returned to the office.

On consumer debt, the New York Fed said student loan debt stood at $1.57 trillion, though only about 4% of total loans were 90 days delinquent or in default during the third quarter. The amount of student debt reported had declined because of some payment relief, though debt could mount as President Joe Biden's loan-forgiveness program remains stuck in the courts.

Advertisement

Low defaults are somewhat isolated to student loans, however. The New York Fed found delinquencies increased for nearly all debt types, following two straight years of improvement.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 presidential run Tuesday
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 presidential run Tuesday
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his third presidential run on Tuesday night, after hinting at it for months.
Wholesale price increase pulls back, stoking hopes of inflation peak
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Wholesale price increase pulls back, stoking hopes of inflation peak
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Wholesale prices increased by 0.2% in October, a lower-than-expected number, according to data released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
New York state primed for more 'renewable' natural gas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York state primed for more 'renewable' natural gas
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Utility company UGI will work with a dairy farm in upstate New York to develop so-called renewable natural gas.
Florida in 'mad rush' to repair pulverized roads after Hurricane Nicole
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida in 'mad rush' to repair pulverized roads after Hurricane Nicole
In the wake of Hurricane Nicole's damage to the Florida coastline, state Department of Transportation crews acted quickly to haul out massive mounds of sand that washed upon coastal roads.
Frontier Airlines ordered to pay millions to customers who were denied refunds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Frontier Airlines ordered to pay millions to customers who were denied refunds
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers that operate in the U.S. have been ordered to pay more than $600 million to passengers who were denied cash refunds after their flights were canceled due to COVID-19 lockdowns.
Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott announced she has donated nearly $2 billion to 343 organizations over the last seven months.
Int'l student enrollment at U.S. colleges rebounds after pandemic
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Int'l student enrollment at U.S. colleges rebounds after pandemic
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. colleges and universities are seeing a rebound in international student enrollment following a sharp decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey.
Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA opponent in Arizona governor's race
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA opponent in Arizona governor's race
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Democrat Katie Hobbs has narrowly defeated Trump favorite Kari Lake to become Arizona's fifth female governor.
Former Kansas City police detective among four indicted for sex trafficking, abuse
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Former Kansas City police detective among four indicted for sex trafficking, abuse
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Four men, including former Kansas City Police detective Roger Golubski, are being indicted by the Justice Department for sexually abusing young girls, holding them against their will and sex trafficking them.
Foreign officials spent $750,000 at Trump D.C. hotel, report says
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Foreign officials spent $750,000 at Trump D.C. hotel, report says
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Foreign governments spent more than $750,000 over several years at the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., according to findings by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations
Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement