Nov. 15, 2022 / 3:38 PM

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande safe after NYC mugging

By Simon Druker
1/5
Pop star Ariana Grande’s older half-brother Frankie Grande escaped serious injury after being mugged in Midtown Manhattan, New York police confirmed on Tuesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/48010593b9bfd72d95170e99ff5fc9e6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Pop star Ariana Grande's older half-brother escaped serious injury after being mugged in Midtown Manhattan, New York police confirmed on Tuesday.

Grande's older half sibling Frankie, 39, was attacked and robbed by a pair of teenage suspects on Nov. 9.

The 17-year-old and 13-year-old surprised Grande, hitting him in the back of his head before stealing a designer handbag, iPhone, AirPods, sunglasses, and wallet. The two were reportedly carrying an imitation pistol and razor blade, but those were not used in the robbery.

Grande, a dancer, actor, singer and producer, refused medical treatment at the scene and was not badly hurt.

The attack happened around 6:30 p.m. EST while Grande was walking along Eighth Ave between 43rd and 44th St.

The two teens, who cannot be named because of their age, were arrested later that night.

The 17-year-old faces two counts of robbery, two counts of grand larceny and one count of unlawful use of a credit card, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, menacing and harassment.

His 13-year-old accomplice was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Grande thanked his fans on Tuesday for their support.

"Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. I am so thankful to be safe and healing. Keep shrinking bright and stay safe out there," he wrote on Instagram.

Ariana Grande has not commented publicly on the incident.

