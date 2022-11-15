Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 presidential run Tuesday

1/4

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce a third presidential run on Tuesday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his third presidential run on Tuesday night, after hinting at it for months. Trump posted a message on Truth Social earlier Tuesday, saying "Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!" He also told a rally in Ohio last week that he had a big announcement to make on Tuesday. Advertisement

The announcement would come as Trump faces a host of criminal and civil investigations.

The former president is being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney and the state of New York for allegations of fraud related to his business and asset valuations.

He is being probed by the Department of Justice and prosecutors in Georgia for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The DOJ is also looking into classified documents that he took with him to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., after he left office.

On Oct. 21, he was subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack.

Trump has also been sued by a former Elle columnist, E. Jean Carroll, who claimed he raped her in a department store in the 1990s, for defamation after he questioned the credibility of her claims.

Some aides have suggested the former president believes that declaring his candidacy would shield him from the probes, according to ABC News. Many legal experts, however, say a run would not result in any special protections for the former president.

Trump also may have to contend with the possibility of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis challenging him for the nomination. DeSantis, 44, easily won reelection last week, as the victory could well become a springboard to a 2024 White House bid for the Florida conservative.

DeSantis has already begun to gain support among some Republican politicians, who were disappointed with the poor showing of many Trump-endorsed candidates in the midterm elections.