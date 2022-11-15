Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 15, 2022 / 12:18 PM

Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 presidential run Tuesday

By Matt Bernardini
1/4
Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce a third presidential run on Tuesday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4d29db4e6710e33087e4da07bea6ee60/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce a third presidential run on Tuesday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his third presidential run on Tuesday night, after hinting at it for months.

Trump posted a message on Truth Social earlier Tuesday, saying "Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!" He also told a rally in Ohio last week that he had a big announcement to make on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The announcement would come as Trump faces a host of criminal and civil investigations.

The former president is being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney and the state of New York for allegations of fraud related to his business and asset valuations.

RELATED Foreign officials spent $750,000 at Trump D.C. hotel, report says

He is being probed by the Department of Justice and prosecutors in Georgia for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The DOJ is also looking into classified documents that he took with him to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., after he left office.

On Oct. 21, he was subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack.

Advertisement

Trump has also been sued by a former Elle columnist, E. Jean Carroll, who claimed he raped her in a department store in the 1990s, for defamation after he questioned the credibility of her claims.

RELATED Rudy Giuliani not facing charges for activities in Ukraine

Some aides have suggested the former president believes that declaring his candidacy would shield him from the probes, according to ABC News. Many legal experts, however, say a run would not result in any special protections for the former president.

Trump also may have to contend with the possibility of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis challenging him for the nomination. DeSantis, 44, easily won reelection last week, as the victory could well become a springboard to a 2024 White House bid for the Florida conservative.

DeSantis has already begun to gain support among some Republican politicians, who were disappointed with the poor showing of many Trump-endorsed candidates in the midterm elections.

RELATED Trump accused of 'shell game' over personal Mar-a-Lago documents

Latest Headlines

Credit card balances hit new high among U.S. consumers
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Credit card balances hit new high among U.S. consumers
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- While inflationary pressures are easing, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Tuesday that consumer debt was on the rise, with credit card balances jumping by $38 billion year-over-year.
Wholesale price increase pulls back, stoking hopes of inflation peak
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wholesale price increase pulls back, stoking hopes of inflation peak
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Wholesale prices increased by 0.2% in October, a lower-than-expected number, according to data released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
New York state primed for more 'renewable' natural gas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York state primed for more 'renewable' natural gas
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Utility company UGI will work with a dairy farm in upstate New York to develop so-called renewable natural gas.
Florida in 'mad rush' to repair pulverized roads after Hurricane Nicole
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida in 'mad rush' to repair pulverized roads after Hurricane Nicole
In the wake of Hurricane Nicole's damage to the Florida coastline, state Department of Transportation crews acted quickly to haul out massive mounds of sand that washed upon coastal roads.
Frontier Airlines ordered to pay millions to customers who were denied refunds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Frontier Airlines ordered to pay millions to customers who were denied refunds
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers that operate in the U.S. have been ordered to pay more than $600 million to passengers who were denied cash refunds after their flights were canceled due to COVID-19 lockdowns.
Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott announced she has donated nearly $2 billion to 343 organizations over the last seven months.
Int'l student enrollment at U.S. colleges rebounds after pandemic
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Int'l student enrollment at U.S. colleges rebounds after pandemic
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. colleges and universities are seeing a rebound in international student enrollment following a sharp decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey.
Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA opponent in Arizona governor's race
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA opponent in Arizona governor's race
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Democrat Katie Hobbs has narrowly defeated Trump favorite Kari Lake to become Arizona's fifth female governor.
Former Kansas City police detective among four indicted for sex trafficking, abuse
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Former Kansas City police detective among four indicted for sex trafficking, abuse
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Four men, including former Kansas City Police detective Roger Golubski, are being indicted by the Justice Department for sexually abusing young girls, holding them against their will and sex trafficking them.
Foreign officials spent $750,000 at Trump D.C. hotel, report says
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Foreign officials spent $750,000 at Trump D.C. hotel, report says
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Foreign governments spent more than $750,000 over several years at the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., according to findings by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations
Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement