Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations

1/2

Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott announces she has donated nearly $2 billion to hundreds of organizations in the last seven months. File photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE/

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has donated nearly $2 billion to hundreds of organizations over the last seven months. Scott announced the donations in a Medium Post on Monday, the same day her former husband, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, told CNN he plans to give away most of his $124 billion fortune to charity during his lifetime. Advertisement

"Over the last seven months, with the help of my team, I gave $1,990,800,000 to 343 organizations supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities," Scott wrote in her post that also listed the charitable organizations, including immigrant and educational groups, that received the donations.

Since her divorce from Bezos in 2019, Forbes estimates Scott has given away a total of $14.4 billion to more than 1,500 organizations. That compares to Bezos' donations of $2.4 billion, to date.

While Scott's donations top Bezos' charitable contributions, they also come in right behind four other big charity spenders who include Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates and George Soros.

Advertisement

Last month, Scott donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of America for the largest individual donation in the history of the organization.

Last year, she donated $2.7 billion to 286 "high impact," non-profit organizations focused on the arts, racial justice, higher education and domestic violence, in addition to "communities that have been historically underfunded and overlooked."

Bloomberg estimated Scott's net worth to be as high as $62 billion following her divorce from Bezos. Scott is currently ranked number 54 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a current net value of $23 billion.

In 2019, Scott signed the Giving Pledge, unlike Bezos who has been criticized for not participating. According to her statement on the Giving Pledge website, which commits the world's richest people to donate most of their wealth to charity, Scott promised to continue her philanthropic endeavors.

"My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait," she said. "And I will keep at it until the safe is empty."