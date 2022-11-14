Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 14, 2022 / 1:38 PM

Treasury Department sanctions procurement network tied to Russian military

By Simon Druker
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned 14 individuals and 28 entities on Monday, over their continued support of the Russian military-industrial complex, many whom are linked to Oligarch Suleiman Kerimov who was originally sanctioned in June. Photo by Hlebushek/Wikimedia Commons
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned 14 individuals and 28 entities on Monday, over their continued support of the Russian military-industrial complex, many whom are linked to Oligarch Suleiman Kerimov who was originally sanctioned in June. Photo by Hlebushek/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned 14 individuals and 28 entities on Monday, over their continued support of the Russian military-industrial complex.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated a global network of financial facilitators associated with two key Kremlin-linked elites as part of the sanctions, the department said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Treasury also identified eight aircraft as blocked property, related to the transnational network that continues to procure technology that supports the Russian military-industrial complex.

The State Department said on Monday it will continue working with the treasury to target international facilitators and enablers, including a Russian procurement network in Europe and Asia.

RELATED Norway powers offshore oil and gas installations with wind energy

The sanctions are aimed at restricting the capabilities of a Russian defense industry that remains reliant on imported microelectronics.

In September, the OFAC imposed sanctions against Suleiman Abusaidovich Kerimov for "being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation." It blocked around $1 billion of the Ruissian Oligarch's assets in July.

Many of Monday's new sanctions relate to Kerimov's family members and business network. Kerimov's Delaware-based holding company, Heritage Trust, controls assets valued at over $1 billion. Monday's announcement means that money cannot be used to support the Russian military industrial complex.

Advertisement

The Treasury designated four of Kerimov's family members including his son Suleiman Said Kerimov, adult daughters Gulnara Kerimova and Amina Kerimova and wife Firuza Kerimova.

Four France-based real estate companies owned by Gulnara Kerimova had sanctions applied. The eight luxury aircraft that are now blocked, are operated by Malta-based Emperor Aviation.

"The United States will continue to expose and disrupt the Kremlin's military supply chains and deny Russia the equipment and technology it needs to wage its illegal war against Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

RELATED Ukraine President Zelensky visits Kherson, accuses Russia of war crimes

"Today's actions demonstrate Treasury's steadfast commitment to targeting people around the world aiding Putin's war effort and the crony elites who bankroll his regime. Together with our broad coalition of partners, we will continue to use our sanctions and export controls to weaken Russia's military on the battlefield and cut into the revenue Putin is using to fund his brutal invasion."

Read More

Putin to be central focus at G20 despite absence

Latest Headlines

Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Police arrested a former student-athlete Monday morning after three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday.
Moderna: Updated COVID-19 booster effective against Omicron subvariants
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Moderna: Updated COVID-19 booster effective against Omicron subvariants
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Moderna said on Monday that its COVID-19 booster prototypes provide "superior protection" against the contagious Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
U.S. retail gasoline prices remain stable
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. retail gasoline prices remain stable
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Motor club AAA listed a national average retail price for a gallon of gasoline that was more or less unchanged from week-ago levels.
Police: Remains of missing Southern California woman found; ex-husband arrested
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Police: Remains of missing Southern California woman found; ex-husband arrested
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The body of a missing mother of two whom police have been searching for since late last week has been found, authorities said, adding that her ex-husband has been arrested in connection to her death.
Four Idaho university students found dead; homicide suspected
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Four Idaho university students found dead; homicide suspected
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Idaho said they have launched a homicide investigation after four university students were found dead at a residence in the small city of Moscow.
Memorial honoring victims of Sandy Hook shooting opens to public
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Memorial honoring victims of Sandy Hook shooting opens to public
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A memorial to honor the 20 children and six educators killed during a 2012 mass shooting at Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School has opened to the public.
TSA: Screening mistakes permitted man with box cutters to board plane
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
TSA: Screening mistakes permitted man with box cutters to board plane
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Mistakes committed by employees of the Transportation Security Administration resulted in a passenger to board a flight late last week with boxcutters in their carry-on luggage, officials admitted Sunday.
Suspect in Florida body burning case rams police cars
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Suspect in Florida body burning case rams police cars
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Police arrested a fourth suspect in the case of a St. Petersburg, Fla. woman who was killed and burned in an alley dumpster in August.
Watch: Historic Deauville Beach Resort hotel imploded in Miami Beach
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Watch: Historic Deauville Beach Resort hotel imploded in Miami Beach
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A historic hotel that had long decorated the Miami Beach skyline was imploded Sunday morning after it had fallen into disrepair.
Musk: Twitter Blue likely to return within a week
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Musk: Twitter Blue likely to return within a week
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Elon Musk indicated over the weekend that Twitter's new subscription verification service Twitter Blue is likely to return near the end of this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show
Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show
Watch: Historic Deauville Beach Resort hotel imploded in Miami Beach
Watch: Historic Deauville Beach Resort hotel imploded in Miami Beach
Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Four Idaho university students found dead; homicide suspected
Four Idaho university students found dead; homicide suspected
1 killed, another wounded in Orlando high school football game shooting
1 killed, another wounded in Orlando high school football game shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement