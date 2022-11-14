Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 14, 2022 / 7:57 PM

Former Kansas City police detective among four indicted for sex trafficking, abuse

By Joe Fisher
Former Kansas City, Kan., police detective Roger Golubski is among four men charged by the Justice Department with assaulting, sex trafficking and holding young women captive from 1996-1998. Photo from Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Kansas unsealed charges of sex trafficking and abuse against four men Monday, including Kansas City, Kan. Police Department detective Roger Golubski.

Golubski, Cecil Brooks, LeMark Roberson and Richard Robinson are charged with holding young women captive, abusing them and forcing them to perform sex acts on them and others from 1996-98. The release from the Justice Department describes each man's involvement in the crimes.

Brooks is alleged to have provided the location at the Delevan Apartments in Kansas City where women were kept against their will. Brooks, Roberson and Robinson beat, sexually assaulted and threatened the women in order to manipulate them into performing sexual acts on men. Detective Golubski accepted bribes from Brooks to provide police protection for his black market sex trafficking business. Golubski also raped one of the women, who is only identified as "Person 2."

The men are each charged with conspiracy to hold young women in involuntary servitude, as well as separate charges relating to abuse of specific women, Person 1 and Person 2.

RELATED Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting

In September, Golubski was indicted for sexually assaulting two women while "acting under color of law," or while presenting himself as a lawful authority. He was indicted on three charges of raping one victim multiple times between 1998-2001. The other three charges are for sexually assaulting the second victim between 1999-2002, including raping her in her home, aggravated sexual assault abuse and kidnapping. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for these charges.

The maximum sentence facing the four men in the latest indictment is life in prison as well. The indictment was filed on Thursday.

The indictment does not specify how many victims there were in total, outside of Person 1 and Person 2. WDAF-TV in Kansas City reports that the victims were teenagers, some as young as 13 years old. The report released by the Justice Department does not reference the ages of the victims.

RELATED U.S. charges Louisville businessman, 2 others with sending China military data

The Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department is under fire in a separate case after two officers were caught on camera assaulting a trans woman in 2019. Officers Charles W. Prichard and Matthew G. Brummett pleaded guilty to assaulting Breona Hill Monday and were sentenced to three years of probation. They are banned from carrying firearms and ordered to forfeit their police certifications.

The footage of the incident showed the officers slamming Hill's head to the ground and one of them putting their knee on the back of her neck. Five months after the assault, Hill was shot and killed following an argument with someone.

"Today is starting to smell like justice," said David Smith, an attorney representing Hill's aunt Rena Childs.

RELATED Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' request for new trial denied

