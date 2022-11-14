Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 14, 2022 / 5:58 PM

Trump accused of 'shell game' over personal Mar-a-Lago documents

By Sheri Walsh
The Justice Department is accusing former President Donald Trump of a "shell game," claiming Trump misclassified dozens of White House documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate as "personal" without providing proof, according to a court filing unsealed Monday. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/14c3a11df5eab0c7bcc3979bd72c2608/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Justice Department is accusing former President Donald Trump of a "shell game," claiming Trump misclassified dozens of White House documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate as "personal" without providing proof, according to a court filing unsealed Monday. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is accusing former President Donald Trump of a "shell game" over the alleged misclassification of dozens of White House documents he holds at his Mar-a-Lago estate as "personal" without providing proof.

"Plaintiff may not designate records qualifying as 'Presidential Records' under the Presidential Record Act ... as his 'personal' records simply by saying so," the department said, according to an unsealed court filing.

Advertisement

In the filing, unsealed Monday, prosecutors accused Trump of "gamesmanship" over claims the former president plans to use executive privilege over the documents if a court-appointed watchdog rejects his claims that they are "personal."

"That is a shell game, and the Special Master should not indulge it," counterintelligence chief Jay Bratt wrote.

RELATED U.S. midterms: America appears to have passed 'peak Trump'

The special master, Judge Raymond Dearie, was assigned to review the executive branch documents seized in August from Trump's Florida residence. Dearie had asked both sides to suggest guidelines to determine which records should be turned over.

The 11th Circuit Count of Appeals is considering the fate of the special master and whether Dearie will be able to finish his work.

On Thursday, Trump's lawyers filed a brief and supplemental appendix arguing that the original order appointing a special master "is not appealable" and that the court lacks jurisdiction.

Advertisement

In the Justice Department's filing, prosecutors also argued that if the documents are personal, then there is no need to hide them from investigators.

"Indeed, personal records that are not presidential records or government property are seized every day for use in criminal investigations," Bratt wrote.

Trump "appears to be claiming that he can unilaterally 'deem' otherwise Presidential records to be personal records by fiat," Bratt wrote.

RELATED Trump appeals judge's order of independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization

"Such a reading of the [Presidential Records Act] would nullify the statute's entire purpose by allowing a President to designate all of his officials records as 'personal' records and then to remove them upon departure from the White House. ... It would reduce the PRA's detailed definitions of 'Presidential records' and 'personal records' to mere suggestions," he wrote.

Trump's lawyers claim the determination over whether records created during a president's term are personal or not is up to the president.

"President Trump was still serving his term in office when the documents at issue were packed, transported and delivered to his residence in Palm Beach, Fla.," Trump's lawyer's wrote in a brief.

"Thus, when he made a designation decision, he was President of the United States; his decision to retain certain records as personal is entitled to deference, and the records in question are thus presumptively personal."

Advertisement

Read More

Trump sues to block Jan. 6 committee subpoena for his documents, testimony

Latest Headlines

Rudy Giuliani not facing charges for activities in Ukraine
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Rudy Giuliani not facing charges for activities in Ukraine
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors chose not to file charges against former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani following an investigation into his activities in Ukraine.
48,000 University of California workers strike for fair wages
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
48,000 University of California workers strike for fair wages
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- University of California workers are taking part in the biggest strike in U.S. history as 48,000 employees seek fair wages.
Federal appeals court blocks student debt relief program nationwide
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal appeals court blocks student debt relief program nationwide
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Monday issued an injunction blocking President Joe Biden's student debt relief program nationwide.
40 states reach privacy settlement with Google
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
40 states reach privacy settlement with Google
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The attorneys general for 40 states have reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong confirmed Monday.
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled against Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward Monday, opening the door for the Jan. 6 committee to see her phone records as part of its investigation.
Treasury Department sanctions procurement network tied to Russian military
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions procurement network tied to Russian military
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned 14 individuals and 28 entities on Monday, over their continued support of the Russian military-industrial complex.
Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Police arrested a former student-athlete Monday morning after three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday.
Moderna: Updated COVID-19 booster effective against Omicron subvariants
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Moderna: Updated COVID-19 booster effective against Omicron subvariants
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Moderna said on Monday that its COVID-19 booster prototypes provide "superior protection" against the contagious Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
U.S. retail gasoline prices remain stable
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. retail gasoline prices remain stable
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Motor club AAA listed a national average retail price for a gallon of gasoline that was more or less unchanged from week-ago levels.
Police: Remains of missing Southern California woman found; ex-husband arrested
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police: Remains of missing Southern California woman found; ex-husband arrested
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The body of a missing mother of two whom police have been searching for since late last week has been found, authorities said, adding that her ex-husband has been arrested in connection to her death.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Four Idaho university students found dead; homicide suspected
Four Idaho university students found dead; homicide suspected
Police: Remains of missing Southern California woman found; ex-husband arrested
Police: Remains of missing Southern California woman found; ex-husband arrested
Suspect in Florida body burning case rams police cars
Suspect in Florida body burning case rams police cars
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement