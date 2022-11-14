Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 14, 2022 / 11:33 PM

Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA opponent in Arizona governor's race

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats Trump-endorsed Kari Lake to become Arizona's fifth female governor. Photo courtesy The Office of Arizona Secretary of State
Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats Trump-endorsed Kari Lake to become Arizona's fifth female governor. Photo courtesy The Office of Arizona Secretary of State

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Democrat Katie Hobbs has narrowly defeated Trump favorite Kari Lake to become Arizona's fifth female governor.

Hobbs declared victory online Monday, after the Maricopa County vote tally was completed nearly one week after the midterm elections.

Advertisement

"Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor," Hobbs tweeted Monday night.

According to state results, Hobbs had secured 50.4% of the vote to Lake's 49.6%, with fewer than 20,000 ballots separating the two in the tight race.

RELATED Package with 'suspicious white powder' sent to Kari Lake's campaign offices

During her campaign, Hobbs, who is Arizona's outgoing secretary of state, rejected GOP claims that the 2020 election was rigged, calling her Republican opponent an agent of chaos. Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, had repeatedly said she would not have certified Joe Biden's presidential win in the state two years ago.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Lake complained about the lack of results in a number of Arizona races from Tuesday's election.

"I hate that they're slow-rolling and dragging their feet and delaying the inevitable," Lake said on Charlie Kirk's conservative talk show. "They don't want to put out the truth, which is that we won."

RELATED Suspect charged in Arizona Democratic governor candidate burglary

As of Monday night, Lake had not conceded. Instead, she tweeted "Arizonans know BS when they see it."

On Sunday, Maricopa County, which is the state's most populous, estimated it had counted 94% of all ballots after receiving a record 290,000 early ballots on Election Day. Election workers said the early ballots took additional time to be processed, which included signature verification.

Hobbs, who was a social worker before becoming a state lawmaker, ran an understated campaign compared to Lake, a former television anchor who aligned herself with Trump and seized on Hobbs' refusal to debate during the last few weeks of their campaign.

The contentious campaign also involved a reported burglary and theft last month at Hobbs' headquarters, as well as reports of a package containing "suspicious white powder" sent to Lake's campaign headquarters days before the election.

Advertisement

Hobb's democratic victory is further evidence that the once conservative border state has morphed into a political battleground. Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly defeated Blake Masters in Arizona's Senate race on Friday.

Latest Headlines

Former Kansas City police detective among four indicted for sex trafficking, abuse
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Kansas City police detective among four indicted for sex trafficking, abuse
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Four men, including former Kansas City Police detective Roger Golubski, are being indicted by the Justice Department for sexually abusing young girls, holding them against their will and sex trafficking them.
Foreign officials spent $750,000 at Trump D.C. hotel, report says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Foreign officials spent $750,000 at Trump D.C. hotel, report says
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Foreign governments spent more than $750,000 over several years at the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., according to findings by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Rudy Giuliani not facing charges for activities in Ukraine
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani not facing charges for activities in Ukraine
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors chose not to file charges against former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani following an investigation into his activities in Ukraine.
Trump accused of 'shell game' over personal Mar-a-Lago documents
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump accused of 'shell game' over personal Mar-a-Lago documents
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department accused former President Donald Trump of a "shell game" over the alleged misclassification of dozens of White House documents he holds at his Mar-a-Lago estate as "personal."
48,000 University of California workers strike for fair wages
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
48,000 University of California workers strike for fair wages
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- University of California workers are taking part in the biggest strike in U.S. history as 48,000 employees seek fair wages.
Federal appeals court blocks student debt relief program nationwide
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal appeals court blocks student debt relief program nationwide
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Monday issued an injunction blocking President Joe Biden's student debt relief program nationwide.
40 states reach privacy settlement with Google
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
40 states reach privacy settlement with Google
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The attorneys general for 40 states have reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong confirmed Monday.
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled against Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward Monday, opening the door for the Jan. 6 committee to see her phone records as part of its investigation.
Treasury Department sanctions procurement network tied to Russian military
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions procurement network tied to Russian military
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned 14 individuals and 28 entities on Monday, over their continued support of the Russian military-industrial complex.
Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Police arrested a former student-athlete Monday morning after three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Four Idaho university students found dead; homicide suspected
Four Idaho university students found dead; homicide suspected
Police: Remains of missing Southern California woman found; ex-husband arrested
Police: Remains of missing Southern California woman found; ex-husband arrested
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement