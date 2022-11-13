Semi-truck crashes into hockey team bus, injuring 16 students in Indiana

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Sixteen members of a Chicago-area high school hockey team were hurt, including three seriously, when a semi-truck collided with their school bus in northwestern Indiana late Saturday, police said.

Students on the junior varsity hockey team at St. Ignatius College Prep were leaving a tournament in Culver, Ind., to return to their hotel when their bus was hit by a semi-truck in Warsaw, Ind., around 8 p.m., WGN reported.

Officials with the Warsaw Police Department told the Chicago Sun-Times in a statement that the truck was speeding and swerving before it ran a red light and slammed into the bus, flipping it onto its side, before driving into a ditch.

The bus had 23 students and two coaches onboard. Three of the students were in critical condition but had been upgraded to stable condition by Sunday morning. The students were between the ages of 14 and 17.

An official from St. Ignatius told the Sun-Times that a Mass for the students was being planned for Monday.

"Our heartfelt prayers are with our students and their families," the official said.

The truck driver was identified by WGN as Victor Santos. Police told the broadcaster he failed a sobriety test and will face DUI-related charges.