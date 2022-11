The Deauville Beach Resort’s 17-story hotel tower was demolished in Miami Beach, Fla., on Sunday. The historic building was the site of the Beatles' second Ed Sullivan Show appearance 1964. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A historic hotel that had long decorated the Miami Beach skyline was imploded Sunday morning after it had fallen into disrepair. The Deauville Beach Resort was designed by architect Melvin Grossman in 1957 and was named the "Hotel of the Year" after its opening, according to its website. Advertisement

It is famous for hosting The Beatles' performance on the Ed Sullivan Show in February 1964, making it a favorite among Hollywood elite such as Mickey Rooney, Joan Rivers, Judy Garland and even presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan.

The implosion began shortly after 8 a.m., temporarily closing streets in the area as the building came down, WFOR-TV reported. The demolition was conducted by contractor BG Group LLC.

It came after voters in Miami Beach rejected a ballot question during the 2022 midterm elections to change a zoning regulation at the site to allow Stephen Ross, the billionaire owner of the Miami Dolphins, to build a luxury condo tower, the Miami Herald reported.

Advertisement

Mayor Dan Gelber had supported the measure and told WPLG-TV that he was "disappointed" in the decision.

"Something has to happen with this site," Gelber said. "Otherwise it's going to continue as it has for five years to be an eyesore and a drag on the North Beach community."