Nov. 13, 2022 / 2:13 PM

Musk: Twitter Blue likely to return within a week

By Joe Fisher
Elon Musk's response to a Twitter user indicated the platform's subscription verification service Twitter Blue will likely return this week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6c43d96d0fff54b9f125024eaa6652cd/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Elon Musk's response to a Twitter user indicated the platform's subscription verification service Twitter Blue will likely return this week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Days after the launch of Twitter's new subscription verification service Twitter Blue, the service is receiving a second look and is likely to return in the coming week, according to owner Elon Musk.

In one of several controversial moves, Musk introduced Twitter Blue, which allows any user to receive a blue verification check mark on their account with a $7.99 subscription fee. The service launched on Nov. 9, only to be taken down two days later after a swarm of accounts impersonating public figures and companies sprung up.

Musk on Saturday responded to a Twitter user asking when Twitter Blue would return, confirming the service will indeed come back online.

"Probably end of next week," Musk said.

RELATED Twitter pauses paid verification subscription service

Verified accounts by impersonators caused chaos across the platform with users impersonating anyone from former President George W. Bush to NBA superstar LeBron James.

Among the effects of the free-for-all, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly saw its shares sharply lose value after a tweet from an impersonator claimed insulin is now free, Fortune reported.

Aerospace and arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin also took a hit on the market after one of its impersonators claimed the defense contractor would no longer sell weapons to certain countries.

Musk initially reveled in the activity, tweeting at one point, "Some especially funny tweets," but advertisers have taken pause under Musk's ownership of the company.

He later added that parody accounts would be flagged as such and must include "parody" in their name and not just in the bio on their page. He then went a step further, condemning parody accounts.

"Basically, tricking people is not ok," he said.

RELATED Elon Musk warns Twitter will do "lots of dumb things in coming months"

Twitter added gray labels to verified accounts, marking them as "official" accounts. Since Twitter Blue was shut down, accounts which purchased the service have lost their blue checkmarks.

The subscription service acts as a new revenue source for struggling social media platform. Musk paid an estimated $44 billion to purchase Twitter, borrowing a hefty amount to do so while also selling about $4 billion in Tesla stock.

Twitter has also undergone massive layoffs this month in an effort to cut costs.

Elon Musk kills Twitter's remote work policy in first email to employees

