Nov. 13, 2022 / 12:22 PM

Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show

By Adam Schrader

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The death toll has risen to six after a mid-air plane crash at an air show in Dallas, officials said Sunday.

"According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday's Wings over Dallas air show incident," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement.

"Authorities will continue working today on the investigation and identification of the deceased. Please pray for their families and all involved."

The identities of the victims have not been revealed but the Allied Pilots Association said in a statement that two of them were former members and identified them as Terry Barker and Len Root.

"We are saddened to report that former APA members CA Terry Barker and CA Len Root were among the crewmembers lost on B-17 Flying Fortress during the Wings Over Dallas airshow today," Allied Pilots said.

"Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues past and present."

The two aircraft were both vintage collections from the Commemorative Air Force and were part of an air show that was being held at Dallas Executive Airport. Details of the crash, which was caught on video, remain unknown.

The B-17, which had been nicknamed "Texas Raiders," was one of about 45 complete surviving examples of the model, only nine of which were airworthy. The other aircraft was a P-63 which was even more rare. Only 14 are known to have survived.

Sharp cooldown to bring winterlike chill to East Coast
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sharp cooldown to bring winterlike chill to East Coast
The coldest air this season is set to spread far and wide across the East Coast starting Sunday and meteorologists say it is likely to stick around for the coming week.
6 injured when driver fleeing police plows into LA street carnival
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
6 injured when driver fleeing police plows into LA street carnival
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Six people were injured and hundreds fled in terror when a driver plowed through a crowd celebrating a street carnival in Los Angeles late Saturday, police said.
Democrats projected to keep control of Senate after Cortez Masto defeats Laxalt in Nevada
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Democrats projected to keep control of Senate after Cortez Masto defeats Laxalt in Nevada
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in a race that will likely allow Democrats to maintain their control of the U.S. Senate.
Tiffany Trump marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Tiffany Trump marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Tiffany Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, married Lebanese businessman Michael Boulos at her family's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday.
Christopher Magnus resigns as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Christopher Magnus resigns as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Christopher Magnus has resigned as the head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Saturday.
Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Two vintage aircraft collided at an airshow in Dallas on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in Manhattan
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in Manhattan
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The 14 ton, 82-foot-tall Norway Spruce, which will be displayed at Rockefeller Center this holiday season, arrived in Manhattan on Saturday.
Police look for suspect in random NYC subway slashing attack
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Police look for suspect in random NYC subway slashing attack
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- New York City police are looking for a suspect who robbed and slashed a man in the 14th Street Union Square subway station on Friday.
Frontier Airlines flight diverted after passenger found with boxcutter
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Frontier Airlines flight diverted after passenger found with boxcutter
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A Frontier Airlines flight from Cincinnati to Tampa Bay was rerouted to Atlanta late Friday after a passenger was found with a box cutter.
NBA's Miami Heat seek to terminate arena naming deal with troubled FTX
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
NBA's Miami Heat seek to terminate arena naming deal with troubled FTX
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The NBA's Miami Heat says it is terminating its partnership with FTX after it was revealed the cryptocurrency giant would be entering bankruptcy proceedings.
