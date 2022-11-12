Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 12, 2022 / 9:35 AM

U.S., S.E. Asian nations strike new strategic partnership at ASEAN summit

By Don Jacobson
U.S. President Joe Biden attends the 10th ASEAN – U.S. Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday. The summits run through Sunday. Photo by Kith Serey/EPA-EFE
U.S. President Joe Biden attends the 10th ASEAN – U.S. Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday. The summits run through Sunday. Photo by Kith Serey/EPA-EFE

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Saturday announced the start of a new a strategic partnership aimed at countering China's growing influence in the region.

Announced during the 10th ASEAN-United States Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the ASEAN-U.S. Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is meant to "open new areas of cooperation vital to the future prosperity and security of our combined 1 billion people," according to a released declaration.

The White House said the new partnership includes $150 million in programs for ASEAN that will be combined with more than $800 million already requested in fiscal year 2023 for bilateral programs in ASEAN member states.

More than $12 billion in development, economic, health, and security assistance has been granted to ASEAN members from the United States since 2002.

RELATED Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians

The partnership reflects "the Biden-Harris Administration's deep commitment to ASEAN's central role in the Indo-Pacific region," the statement read, adding that it brings Washington and ASEAN members closer to jointly tackle challenges related to climate, food security and security threats, as well as "to build an Indo-Pacific that's free and open, stable and prosperous, resilient and secure."

Joint economic concerns such as electric vehicle research, green energy, greater connectivity and sustainable development will be emphasized under the deal.

The announcement came as Biden arrived in Phnom Penh on Saturday following his attendance at the COP 27 climate summit in Egypt, meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister and 2022 ASEAN Chair Hun Sen.

RELATED EU, ASEAN sign breakthrough aviation agreement

In addition to discussing the new strategic partnership, the two leaders also discussed the crisis in Myanmar and ASEAN's response, "underscoring the international community has an important role to play in promoting a return to democracy and stability" in the country, the White House said.

Biden "also expressed his appreciation for Cambodia co-sponsoring resolutions at the United Nations to support Ukraine against Russia's brutal aggression," according to a readout of the meeting.

RELATED China should do more to contain Myanmar 'brutality,' U.S. says after executions

