Nov. 12, 2022 / 9:00 PM

Tiffany Trump marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago

By Adam Schrader
Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, married Lebanese businessman Michael Boulos at her family’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday. File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/99627569b64e8e77f6f592eb0a18813d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Tiffany Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, married Lebanese businessman Michael Boulos at her family's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday.

Trump walked his 29-year-old daughter down the aisle in front of a wedding attended by 250 guests, The New York Times reported.

The couple had reportedly expected 500 guests but the wedding was apparently affected after Hurricane Nicole battered Florida earlier this week, the New York Post's Page Six reported.

Tiffany Trump is the only child from Trump and Marla Maples, his second wife who he was married to from 1993 until their divorce in 1999. She has kept a relatively low profile compared to her half-siblings.

"Once I held you in my arms. Now as I watch you move forward with love, know you'll always be my baby, now and beyond your wedding day," Maples said in a post on Instagram on Friday.

Guests at the wedding included Trump's wife Melania, their son Barron Trump, as well as Tiffany Trump's half-sister, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner.

Her half-brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, with his wife Lara Trump, also attended the exclusive wedding, E! News reported. It was not immediately clear what other high-profile guests attended the nuptials.

Tiffany Trump and Boulous started dating in 2018 and announced their engagement on Instagram in January 2021 on the last day of Trump's presidency.

