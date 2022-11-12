Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 12, 2022

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in Manhattan

By Patrick Hilsman
A crane lifts the 82-foot tall, 50-foot in diameter, 14-ton Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to be maneuvered into place in New York on Saturday. The tree was donated by the Lebowitz family from Queensbury, N.Y. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/87a4fad8517866aab2ba98a37cf875ce/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A crane lifts the 82-foot tall, 50-foot in diameter, 14-ton Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to be maneuvered into place in New York on Saturday. The tree was donated by the Lebowitz family from Queensbury, N.Y. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in midtown Manhattan on Saturday.

The 14-ton, 82-foot-tall Norway Spruce is estimated to be between 85 and 95 years old.

The tree was transported to Manhattan on a 115-foot trailer after being cut down in Queensbury, N.Y., on Thursday.

Neil Lebowitz, who donated the tree, drove a spike into the trunk before it was lifted into place by a crane at Rockefeller Center.

The Christmas tree will be adorned with approximately 50,000 multicolored LED lights and a 900-pound Swarovski star with 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.

The lights will be turned on during the annual Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 30. The event will be broadcast live on NBC.

