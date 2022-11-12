Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 12, 2022 / 10:40 AM

Labor Dept. alleges 'oppressive child labor' practices by meatpacking company

By Patrick Hilsman
U.S. officials accused Packers Sanitation Services Inc. Ltd. , of child labor violations at JBA USA meatpacking plants in Minnesota and Nebraska. File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE
U.S. officials accused Packers Sanitation Services Inc. Ltd. , of child labor violations at JBA USA meatpacking plants in Minnesota and Nebraska. File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor is seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction to stop a meatpacking company from illegally employing dozens of minors while it's under investigation.

The government asked the U.S. District Court for Nebraska in Lincoln to issue the order against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. Ltd. -- one of the nation's leading providers of food safety sanitation -- on Friday.

Advertisement

"The complaint was prompted by an investigation by the department's Wage and Hour Division that discovered PSSI had employed at least 31 children -- from 13 to 17 years of age -- in hazardous occupations," department officials said in a statement.

Investigators said they discovered minor workers were performing dangerous jobs including "cleaning dangerous powered equipment during overnight shifts to fulfill sanitation contracts at JBS USA plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, and Worthington, Minnesota, and at Turkey Valley Farms in Marshall, Minnesota."

RELATED Labor Department: U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October

Investigators found that several minor employees, including a 13-year-old, had suffered caustic chemical burns.

It is illegal under federal law for minor employees to work past 9 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day and past 7 p.m., for the remainder of the year, officials noted. Additionally, the law prohibits them from operating motor vehicles, forklifts and other hazardous equipment.

Advertisement

"Federal laws were established decades ago to prevent employers from profiting by putting children in harm's way," Wage and Hour Regional Administrator Michael Lazzeri said.

RELATED Labor Department to issue new rules on independent contractors

In addition to violating of labor laws, the filling alleges the company interfered with an investigation "by intimidating minor workers to stop them from cooperating with investigators. PSSI also allegedly deleted and manipulated employment files."

"Taking advantage of children, exposing them to workplace dangers -- and interfering with a federal investigation -- demonstrates Packers Sanitation Services Inc.'s flagrant disregard for the law and for the well-being of young workers," Lazzeri added.

RELATED Federal judge blocks Obama overtime pay rule days before it takes effect

Latest Headlines

U.S., S.E. Asian nations strike new strategic partnership at ASEAN summit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S., S.E. Asian nations strike new strategic partnership at ASEAN summit
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Saturday announced the start of a new a strategic partnership aimed at countering China's growing influence in the region.
Republican Lombardo defeats Dem incumbent Sisolak for Nevada gov
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Republican Lombardo defeats Dem incumbent Sisolak for Nevada gov
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Republican Joe Lombardo has won the Nevada gubernatorial race after Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak conceded late Friday.
Mark Kelly defeats Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Mark Kelly defeats Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Sen. Mark Kelly was projected on Friday to defeat Republican challenger Blake Masters and retain his seat in the U.S. Senate after the 2022 midterm elections, boosting Democrats' chances of keeping control of the Senate.
Antiquities tied to Subhash Kapoor, worth $3.4M, returned to Pakistan
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Antiquities tied to Subhash Kapoor, worth $3.4M, returned to Pakistan
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Nearly 200 pieces of art and artifacts tied to an investigation into notorious art dealer Subhash Kapoor have been returned to Pakistan, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Friday.
Trump sues to block Jan. 6 committee subpoena for his documents, testimony
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump sues to block Jan. 6 committee subpoena for his documents, testimony
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Friday filed a lawsuit against the House select committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to block a subpoena seeking his testimony and documents.
Consumer confidence down despite slowing inflation
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Consumer confidence down despite slowing inflation
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Consumer confidence is down in November, despite slower inflation, according to data released by the University of Michigan Survey of Consumers.
Dallas-Fort Worth flights delayed by airport fuel pump fire
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Dallas-Fort Worth flights delayed by airport fuel pump fire
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A ground stop for inbound flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has been lifted following a fire at one of the airport's fuel pumps Friday, according to the FAA. DFW said the fire was put out quickly.
Judge sanctions Trump lawyers over failed Hillary Clinton lawsuit
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Judge sanctions Trump lawyers over failed Hillary Clinton lawsuit
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A judge sanctioned a number of members of former President Donald Trump's legal team on Thursday over their role in a now-dismissed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, court documents show.
Twitter pauses paid verification subscription service
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Twitter pauses paid verification subscription service
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Twitter has paused its blue checkmark service, which allowed subscribers to have verified accounts for a $7.99 monthly fee, after a flood of online pranksters used the option to impersonate brands and prominent figures.
U.S. LNG exports hold up despite a slight dip in feedstock
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
U.S. LNG exports hold up despite a slight dip in feedstock
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The amount of gas going to LNG exports terminals declined a bit from prior-week levels, though total exports remained unchanged.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China close to rolling out most advanced stealth bomber yet
China close to rolling out most advanced stealth bomber yet
Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia
Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia
Judge sanctions Trump lawyers over failed Hillary Clinton lawsuit
Judge sanctions Trump lawyers over failed Hillary Clinton lawsuit
Republican Lombardo defeats Dem incumbent Sisolak for Nevada gov
Republican Lombardo defeats Dem incumbent Sisolak for Nevada gov
Locals celebrate as Ukrainian troops arrive in Kherson
Locals celebrate as Ukrainian troops arrive in Kherson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement