Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Two vintage aircraft collided at an airshow in Dallas on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"At this time, it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft," the FAA said in a statement.

Advertisement

Authorities responded to the incident at Dallas Executive Airport, Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue told CNN on Saturday.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said in a tweet that the details of the crash were unknown, and that the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the collision.

"The videos are heartbreaking. Please, say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our families today," Johnson said.

The two aircraft were both vintage collections from the Commemorative Air Force. One was a B-17, which had been nicknamed "Texas Raiders." It was one of about 45 complete surviving examples of the model, only nine of which were airworthy.

The other aircraft was a P-63 which was even more rare. Only 14 are known to have survived.