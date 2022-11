Republican candidate Joe Lombardo speaks at an event in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The former Clark County Sheriff defeated Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak for the Nevada governorship on Friday. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Republican Joe Lombardo has won the Nevada gubernatorial race after Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak conceded late Friday. Lombardo, a former police officer, is leading Sisolak by more than 22,000 votes, according to unofficial state election results. Advertisement

The victory came after the tabulation of votes in Clark County, the state's biggest and home to Las Vegas, was delayed.

"While the votes are still coming in -- and we need every ballot tallied and every voice heard -- it appears we will fall a percentage point or two short of winning," Sisolak wrote in a concession statement posted on Twitter. "Obviously that is not not the outcome I want, bit I believe in our election system, in democracy and honoring the will of Nevada voters."

Lombardo's victory put the Nevada governorship back into the hands of Republicans after Sisolak's single term.

"I've dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I'm honored to have the opportunity to protect and serve the entire state as your next governor," he GOP candidate said in a statement.

"Our victory is a victory for all Nevadans who want our state to get back on track."

Advertisement

Lombardo, the former Clark County Sheriff, distanced himself from former President Donald Trump during the campaign, never explicitly echoing his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him or marked by fraud.