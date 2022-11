A Frontier Airlines flight was diverted on Friday night after a passenger was found to be carrying a box cutter. File Photo by Paul Matthew Photography/Shutterstock

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A Frontier Airlines flight from Cincinnati to Tampa, Fla., was rerouted to Atlanta late Friday after a passenger was found with a box cutter. Patricia Mancha, a Transportation and Security Administration spokesperson, told the Tampa Bay Times the FBI and the Atlanta Police Department detained the suspect. Investigators say they found a second box cutter in the man's carry-on bag. Advertisement

The flight took off at 7:24 p.m. on Friday and was rerouted around 9:30 p.m.

No passengers or crew members were injured, according to Frontier Airlines spokeswoman Jennifer de la Cruz.

"All passengers deplaned the aircraft and were provided overnight hotel accommodations in Atlanta," she said in a statement.

The flight arrived in Tampa Saturday morning at 10:35 a.m., airport officials said.