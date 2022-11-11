Trending
Nov. 11, 2022 / 10:38 AM

U.S. turkey prices are up 6.5% headed into Thanksgiving

By Doug Cunningham
Logan Solomon, production manager for Buttonwood Farms, tries to hold onto a male turkey as he flaps his wings at his farm in California, Missouri on Thursday. Turkey prices are higher this year, up to an average of $1.14 a pound for fresh turkeys, according to the USDA. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Logan Solomon, production manager for Buttonwood Farms, tries to hold onto a male turkey as he flaps his wings at his farm in California, Missouri on Thursday. Turkey prices are higher this year, up to an average of $1.14 a pound for fresh turkeys, according to the USDA. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Fresh Thanksgiving turkey will cost 6.5% more this year, $1.14 per pound compared to $1.07 last year, according to USDA data. Frozen turkey prices are up, too, costing an average of $1.11 a pound compared to $1.06 last year.

The USDA turkey prices data shows regional differences in prices, with the birds in the Northeast, South Central states and Alaska going for as high as $1.99 a pound and up to $2.99 per pound in Hawaii.

Inflation grew by 7.7% -- a lower-than-expected number -- in October, according to the Consumer Price Index. That's the lowest annual increase since January. But uncooked poultry prices climbed 17% in September, according to the Consumer Price Index.

General inflation is one factor in higher turkey prices, but avian flu has also hit hard, killing millions of turkeys and chickens. According to USDA data, more than 50 million birds across 46 states have been affected.

In April the USDA reported that 22.8 million birds had been affected.

So many were impacted because when avian flu is detected, poultry flocks are culled to contain the spread of the disease.

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig he understands why consumers are concerned this year about. But while a variety of factors are driving prices higher, he said people shouldn't worry about avian flu related food safety because affected birds aren't making it into the food supply.

"But, from a consumer's perspective, you have to look at this through the lens of food prices rising at a level we haven't seen since the late '70s, due to high inflation, elevated energy prices, supply chain disruptions and workforce shortages," Naig said in an interview with The Gazette. "And, then you layer on top of that a potential supply disruption in terms of either turkey or egg production. That can certainly be concerning to consumers and I'm sure that's on folks minds."

