Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 11, 2022 / 9:43 PM

Antiquities tied to Subhash Kapoor, worth $3.4M, returned to Pakistan

By Adam Schrader
Nearly 200 pieces of art and artifacts tied to an investigation into notorious art dealer Subhash Kapoor have been returned to Pakistan, including a Gandharan statute depicting a maitreya, or an enlightened form of the Buddha, which was smuggled into New York during the 1990s. Photo courtesy of Manhattan District Attorney's Office
Nearly 200 pieces of art and artifacts tied to an investigation into notorious art dealer Subhash Kapoor have been returned to Pakistan, including a Gandharan statute depicting a maitreya, or an enlightened form of the Buddha, which was smuggled into New York during the 1990s. Photo courtesy of Manhattan District Attorney's Office

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Nearly 200 pieces of art and artifacts tied to an investigation into notorious art dealer Subhash Kapoor have been returned to Pakistan, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Friday.

Bragg said in a statement that his office has returned 192 antiquities to Pakistan, collectively worth nearly $3.4 million.

Advertisement

Of those, 187 had been seized as part of the investigation into Kapoor and included a Gandharan statute depicting a maitreya, or an enlightened form of the Buddha, which was looted from Pakistan and smuggled into New York during the 1990s.

Kapoor had owned an art gallery in New York called Art of the Past and a side business that specialized in selling antiquities from southeast Asia when he was accused of smuggling and selling stolen artifacts.

RELATED Late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's art collection sold for record $1.5 billion

He was arrested in October 2011 at Frankfurt International Airport in Germany and extradited the following year to India on charges of having received stolen artifacts from temples in southern India, which he then sold to museums around the world.

Kapoor has been held in an Indian jail ever since and was convicted of receiving stolen property, habitually dealing in stolen property, and conspiracy by a special court in Kumbakonam, India, last week. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison and ordered to pay a fine.

Advertisement

In the United States, the office of former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. obtained a warrant for Kapoor's arrest in 2012 and he was formally indicted with seven co-defendants in a conspiracy to traffic the stolen antiquities in 2019.

RELATED Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history

Snjeeve Asokan, a co-defendant in the New York case against Kapoor, was also convicted and sentenced by the Indian court.

Prosecutors in the U.S. also previously sought to have Kapoor extradited and said they are "continuing to pursue prosecution."

Two other co-defendants in the New York case have already been convicted, including Richard Salmon in 2020 and Neil Perry in 2021. Three other co-conspirators were also convicted.

RELATED Highly anticipated Benin Bronzes database launches, shaping future of art restitution

"Subhash Kapoor was one of the world's most prolific antiquities traffickers, yet thanks to the work of our dedicated investigators and analysts, we have been able to recover thousands of pieces looted by his network," Bragg said.

"We will continue to pursue full accountability against Mr. Kapoor and his co-conspirators, who showed a blatant disregard for the cultural and historic significant of these antiquities."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said in 2015 that an Asian antiquities collector voluntarily surrendered a religious statue from India with an estimated value of $1 million that had been purchased with false provenance documents from Kapoor.

Advertisement

ICE's Homeland Security Investigations at the time were conducting a probe called Operation Hidden Idol to recover and trace items back to Kapoor.

Officials said at the time that the value of the items seized in the Operation Hidden Idol case was estimated to be worth more than $100 million.

Latest Headlines

Trump sues to block Jan. 6 committee subpoena for his documents, testimony
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump sues to block Jan. 6 committee subpoena for his documents, testimony
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Friday filed a lawsuit against the House select committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to block a subpoena seeking his testimony and documents.
Consumer confidence down despite slowing inflation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Consumer confidence down despite slowing inflation
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Consumer confidence is down in November, despite slower inflation, according to data released by the University of Michigan Survey of Consumers.
Dallas-Fort Worth flights delayed by airport fuel pump fire
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dallas-Fort Worth flights delayed by airport fuel pump fire
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A ground stop for inbound flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has been lifted following a fire at one of the airport's fuel pumps Friday, according to the FAA. DFW said the fire was put out quickly.
Judge sanctions Trump lawyers over failed Hillary Clinton lawsuit
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge sanctions Trump lawyers over failed Hillary Clinton lawsuit
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A judge sanctioned a number of members of former President Donald Trump's legal team on Thursday over their role in a now-dismissed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, court documents show.
Twitter pauses paid verification subscription service
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Twitter pauses paid verification subscription service
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Twitter has paused its blue checkmark service, which allowed subscribers to have verified accounts for a $7.99 monthly fee, after a flood of online pranksters used the option to impersonate brands and prominent figures.
U.S. LNG exports hold up despite a slight dip in feedstock
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. LNG exports hold up despite a slight dip in feedstock
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The amount of gas going to LNG exports terminals declined a bit from prior-week levels, though total exports remained unchanged.
Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S., India 'natural allies' in trip to New Delhi
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S., India 'natural allies' in trip to New Delhi
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is seeking to strengthen economic ties with India, calling the two countries "natural allies" during a speech in the capital of New Delhi on Friday.
Kamala Harris: Americans owe it to veterans to unite for democracy
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Kamala Harris: Americans owe it to veterans to unite for democracy
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that all Americans owe a debt to military veterans to come together and support democracy.
Jury finds Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis guilty in rape civil trial
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Jury finds Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis guilty in rape civil trial
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A jury in New York City ruled against filmmaker Paul Haggis on Thursday, ordering the Oscar-winning writer and director to pay $7.5 million, after losing his civil trial over rape accusations.
U.S. retail gasoline prices hold steady at $3.79 per gallon
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. retail gasoline prices hold steady at $3.79 per gallon
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Concerns about retail gasoline prices among the Democratic candidates may be been overblown.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan
Texas judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan
China close to rolling out most advanced stealth bomber yet
China close to rolling out most advanced stealth bomber yet
Judge sanctions Trump lawyers over failed Hillary Clinton lawsuit
Judge sanctions Trump lawyers over failed Hillary Clinton lawsuit
Locals celebrate as Ukrainian troops arrive in Kherson
Locals celebrate as Ukrainian troops arrive in Kherson
Kamala Harris: Americans owe it to veterans to unite for democracy
Kamala Harris: Americans owe it to veterans to unite for democracy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement