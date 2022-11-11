U.S. retail gasoline prices hold steady at $3.79 per gallon

Retail gasoline prices are in a bit of a holding pattern at $3.79 for the national average, far below the peak of around $5 per gallon in June. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices in the United States are in a bit of a holding pattern, a pattern that motor club AAA said depends on the trajectory of the economy. AAA listed a national average retail price of $3.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline for Friday, unchanged from one week ago. Prices range from California's high-water mark of $5.46 per gallon to $3.14 in Texas, which boasts the lowest state average price in the nation. Advertisement

State-level gasoline prices are determined by issues such as taxes and infrastructure. Nationally it's more of a reflection of crude oil prices, which are influenced more by global events.

Brent crude oil, the global benchmark for the price of oil, was in rally mode on Friday, responding to a lower inflation reading in the United States and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China, the world's largest and second-largest economies, respectively. Brent is nevertheless on pace for a loss of around 2% on the week.

In the domestic market, federal data from this week showed that inventories of crude oil increased while storage levels of gasoline declined. The increase in crude oil storage levels, AAA said, could indicate that overall demand is weakening.

"If economic growth stalls or reverses course, crude demand will likely follow suit alongside prices," the group said Thursday.

Gasoline prices were a top concern for Democrats in the days leading up to Election Day, though the Republican stance on abortion and concerns over the influence of former President Donald Trump over the party averted the "red wave" that many political analysts had expected.

That doesn't mean U.S. voters are ignoring the economy, however. A preliminary reading on consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan found the mood is worse than it was in October.

The latest forecast from the U.S. Energy Department, however, could be cause for some degree of optimism heading into the new year. The department estimates that Brent crude oil prices will come in at $102.13 per barrel for the full-year average, but decline to $95.33 for next year. Brent was in the mid-$90 range during the trading day Friday.

Gasoline prices, meanwhile, should average $4.02 for the full year, but dip to $3.61 per gallon for the 2023 average.