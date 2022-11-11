Construction of Obama Presidential Center halted after noose found

Construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's Jackson Park was halted Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Obama Foundation/ Website

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The firm building former President Barack Obama's presidential center in Chicago's Jackson Park has suspended construction after a noose was found at the site, officials said. Lakeside Alliance, the joint venture of several companies building the museum to honor the United States' first Black president, said in a statement to CNN that it notified police after the noose was found on Thursday. Advertisement

"We are horrified that this would occur on our site," it said. "Lakeside Alliance remains committed to providing a work environment where everyone can feel safe, be their best self and is treated with dignity and respect."

The group said it is offering a reward of $100,000 for information that helps to find those responsible.

"We have zero tolerance for any form or bias or hate on our worksite," it said. "Anti-bias training is included in our onboarding process and reiterated during site-wide meetings," it said. "We are suspending all operations on-site in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers."

Sgt. Rocco Alioto of the Chicago Police Department said they are aware of the incident and it under investigation, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Obama Foundation described the incident in a statement as a "shameless act of cowardice and hate" that is "designed to get attention and divide us."

"Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce," the foundation said, while adding that authorities were investigating.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker condemned the incident in a statement.

"Hate has no place in Illinois," he said. "The noose is more than a symbol of racism, it is a heart-stopping reminder of the violence and terror inflicted on Black Americans for centuries.

"I condemn this act of hate in the strongest possible terms, and the state of Illinois will make all needed resources available to help catch the perpetrators."

Chicago's South Side was selected to house Obama's presidential library in 2015, with construction beginning in September of last year.