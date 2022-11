1/2

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has released this image of the model of single-to-double stroller that has been recalled by Mockingbird. Photo courtesy of Consumer Product Safety Commission

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Mockingbird has recalled approximately 149,000 single-to-double strollers because of a chance children could fall out, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. "The recall was issued after Mockingbird received 138 reports of cracks in the frame, including eight injuries involving cuts, scratches or bruising to children in the strollers," according to a statement from the consumer watchdog agency. Advertisement

The recalled strollers, which have lot numbers between 20091 and 22602, were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at hellomockingbird.com, babylist.com, goodbuygear.com and target.com between March 2020 and September.

Customers are advised to immediately stop using the strollers and contact Mockingbird to receive a free frame reinforcement kit. Mockingbird also is reaching out to all known customers, the consumer agency said.

Customers can contact Mockingbird at recall@hellomockingbird.com or online at www.hellomockingbird.com/recall. The toll-free customer support number, 877-274-3240, is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.