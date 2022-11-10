Trending
Late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's art collection sold for record $1.5 billion

By Joe Fisher
'Large Interior W11 (after Watteau)' by British artist Lucian Freud, estimated in excess of 75 million USD, is viewed during a preview of the sale 'Visionary: The Collection of Paul G. Allen' at Christie's Auction House in New York, New York, USA, 31 October 2022. Photo By Sarah Yenesel/EPA-EFE
'Large Interior W11 (after Watteau)' by British artist Lucian Freud, estimated in excess of 75 million USD, is viewed during a preview of the sale 'Visionary: The Collection of Paul G. Allen' at Christie's Auction House in New York, New York, USA, 31 October 2022. Photo By Sarah Yenesel/EPA-EFE

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The private art collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for a record $1.5 billion Thursday.

Allen, who died in 2018, collected more than 150 pieces which together tell 500 years worth of art history. On Wednesday, the collection made more history when it was the largest single-owner collection ever sold at an auction.

The piece that captured the highest winning bid was the pointillist work "Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version)," by Georges Seurat created in 1888. It was claimed for more than $149 million, CNN reported.

Pieces by Paul Cézanne, Vincent van Gogh and Gustav Klimt sold for more than $100 million each.

The auction was held at Christie's New York. The auction house projected the collection would sell for about $1 billion total. After the first day of the two day auction, that estimate was already reached. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to philanthropic causes Allen supported.

According to Allen's official website, he was introduced to art at a young age and soon began collecting. He continued to do so, even in the final year of his life.

"He believed that art expressed a unique view of reality - combining the artist's inner state and inner eye - in a way that can inspire us all," said Jody Allen, Chair of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers and Paul Allen's sister. "His collection reflects the diversity of his interests, with their own mystique and beauty."

The second largest art auction took place in May, when the collection of real estate mogul Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda Macklowe was sold for more than $922 million. The auction was held as part of a court order in the couple's divorce proceedings.

