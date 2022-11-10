Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 10, 2022 / 4:19 PM

Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families

By Simon Druker
1/2
A Connecticut judge temporarily froze all assets controled by Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over concerns he would attempt to hide money rather than pay the more than $1 billion he owes to families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a2ce4b67c6bd2b2e17513eadca268524/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A Connecticut judge temporarily froze all assets controled by Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over concerns he would attempt to hide money rather than pay the more than $1 billion he owes to families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A judge temporarily froze all assets controlled by Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over concerns he would attempt to hide money rather than pay the more than $1 billion he owes to families of those killed in the 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis also ordered Jones on Wednesday to pay additional $473 million in punitive damages to the families, court documents show.

Advertisement

That's in addition to the $965 million a jury ordered the former right-wing talk show host to pay the families and an FBI agent who responded to the massacre. The jury made that ruling in October.

On Wednesday, the judge awarded the families over $323 million in common law punitive damages for attorney's fees and costs, in addition to $150 million in damages under Connecticut's Unfair Trade Practices Act, which prohibits deceptive acts.

RELATED Solicitor General motion urges Supreme Court to release Trump tax records

"This depravity and cruel, persistent course of conduct by the defendant establishes the highest responsibility and blameworthiness," Bellis wrote in her ruling.

Jones, 48, lost a defamation suit accusing him of spreading lies and calling the deadly attack a hoax.

Jones was found liable last year for spreading false stories on his radio and online show about the school shooting that killed 28 people, including 20 first-graders.

Advertisement

"The record also establishes that the defendants repeated the conduct and attacks on the plaintiffs for nearly a decade, including during the trial, wanton, malicious and heinous conduct that caused harm to the plaintiffs," Bellis wrote.

Bellis said she was concerned Jones would attempt to hide his financial assets using family members or shell companies, prompting the freeze order.

"With the exception of ordinary living expenses, the defendant Alex Jones is not to transfer, encumber, dispose or move his assets out of the United States, until further order of the court," Bellis wrote in her order.

RELATED Judge orders Newt Gingrich to testify in Georgia election investigation

Connecticut law dictates that a jury award any compensatory damages, while a judge determines punitive damages.

Read More

Midterm elections show hardening divide among electorate

Latest Headlines

GM recalls 340,000 SUVs for daytime light defect
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
GM recalls 340,000 SUVs for daytime light defect
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- General Motors announced the recall of about 340,000 SUVs due to a defect that causes daytime running lights to stay on while the headlights are running.
Solicitor General motion urges Supreme Court to release Trump tax records
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Solicitor General motion urges Supreme Court to release Trump tax records
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. solicitor general filed a motion Thursday urging the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump's attempt to block the government from getting his tax records.
Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Two people were killed Thursday, electrocuted by a downed power line in Conway, Fla., after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
FTX reopens withdrawals, warns trading may be halted soon
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
FTX reopens withdrawals, warns trading may be halted soon
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- FTX reopened withdrawals Thursday after pausing them for two days following investors withdrawing $5 billion on Sunday alone.
Tropical Storm Nicole heading northwest across Florida peninsula
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Tropical Storm Nicole heading northwest across Florida peninsula
Tropical Storm Nicole is now heading northwest after making landfall as a hurricane in Florida Thursday morning.
Midterm elections show hardening divide among electorate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Midterm elections show hardening divide among electorate
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Party control of the House and Senate remained up in the air Thursday, with midterm election results showing U.S. voters remain as divided as ever.
Airline revenue up, bookings down as holidays approach
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Airline revenue up, bookings down as holidays approach
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Airlines revenues going into the busy holiday season are up 3% despite bookings being down 7% from this same time last year.
Elon Musk kills Twitter's remote work policy in first email to employees
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk kills Twitter's remote work policy in first email to employees
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk ended Twitter's remote work policy Thursday with his first email to employees, warning them of a "difficult" road ahead for the company.
Egyptian authorities medically intervene on hunger striking activist
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Egyptian authorities medically intervene on hunger striking activist
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Egyptian authorities said on Thursday they have performed a "medical intervention" on jailed pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, who has been on a hunger strike.
President Joe Biden, China's Xi Jinping to meet in person on Monday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
President Joe Biden, China's Xi Jinping to meet in person on Monday
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, the first in-person meeting between the two since Biden took office, the White House confirmed Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies
U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
Elon Musk warns Twitter will do "lots of dumb things in coming months"
Elon Musk warns Twitter will do "lots of dumb things in coming months"
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement