GM recalls 340,000 SUVs for daytime light defect

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- General Motors is recalling several 2021 makes and models of SUVs due to a software defect that keeps daytime running lights on even when headlights are in use.
About 340,000 large SUVs are part of the recall which includes: 2021 model year GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, and 2021 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV. The issue with the daytime running lights staying on is it increases glare for oncoming vehicles, diminishing their visibility and increasing the risk of accidents.