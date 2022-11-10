iPhone 14 users can soon send emergency SOS messages via satellite

Starting later this month, Apple iPhone 14 users will be able to send SOS messages to emergency first-responders via satellite. Apple said Thursday it is investing $450 million to make it possible to contact emergency services while out of cellular or Wi-fi coverage range. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A $450 million investment from Apple's Advanced Manufacturing Fund will make emergency SOS via satellite possible for iPhone 14 models, the company said Wednesday. The new service will be available in the U.S. and Canada starting later this month, Apple said in a news release. Advertisement

"Emergency SOS via satellite is a perfect example of how American ingenuity and technology can save lives," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer in a statement. "We are proud this service is enabled by leading US companies, and that our users can explore off-the-grid areas knowing they are still within reach of emergency services if they are in need."

For iPhone 14 users, the new SOS service will allow direct connection to satellites to contact emergency services when outside of cellular and Wi-fi coverage.

Apple said in its statement that a majority of its funding goes to Globalstar, a global satellite service based in Louisiana that has facilities nationwide. The new investment from Apple pays for critical enhancements to the Globalstar satellite network and ground stations so iPhone 14 users are able to get emergency services while off the grid.

"The launch of Emergency SOS via satellite direct to iPhone is a generational advancement in satellite communications, and we are proud that Globalstar's satellites and spectrum assets will play a central role in saving lives," Globalstar executive chairman Jay Monroe said in a statement.

When an iPhone 14 user sends an SOS, the message goes to one of Globalstar's 24 satellites. It's then sent to ground stations and routed to emergency services to send help. If the closest emergency services location is not able to receive text messages, the SOS call will go to a relay center with Apple-trained emergency specialists in order to get help.