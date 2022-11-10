Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 10, 2022 / 1:19 PM

Egyptian authorities medically intervene on hunger striking activist

By Simon Druker
Egyptian authorities said on Thursday they have performed a “medical intervention” on jailed pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, who has been on a hunger strike. File Photo by Alaa Abd El-Fattah/Wikimedia Commons
Egyptian authorities said on Thursday they have performed a “medical intervention” on jailed pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, who has been on a hunger strike. File Photo by Alaa Abd El-Fattah/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Egyptian authorities said on Thursday they have performed a "medical intervention" on jailed pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, who has been on a hunger strike.

The British-Egyptian activist's family confirmed the news, after being told by prison authorities.

Advertisement

Fattah's mother Laila Soueif said the procedure happened "with the knowledge of a judicial authority."

Fattah, 40, had been on a hunger strike in protest of his years-long detention in Egypt. He is being held on charges of spreading "false news."

RELATED U.S. rolls out 'nature-based' climate solutions at COP27

Fattah stopped drinking water on Sunday to mark the COP27 climate summit in the popular resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

His plight has become symbolic of the larger 60,000 political prisoners human rights groups estimate are being held in that country.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the conference on Monday and raised the case of Fattah's case, "stressing the U.K. Government's deep concern on this issue."

RELATED U.N. leader calls out U.S., China for climate failures at COP27 summit in Egypt

"The Prime Minister said he hoped to see this resolved as soon as possible and would continue to press for progress," according to a government statement.

After three days with no news, his family demanded on Wednesday that authorities prove Fattah was still alive, expressing concerns that they might be force-feeding him or putting him on intravenous drips against his will.

Advertisement

Fattah was a key figure in the Egyptian uprising of 2011.

RELATED European Commission president says it will slash greenhouse gases by 55% in next 8 years

He has been detained multiple times since 2013 for violating a law banning street protests. He was released in 2019 under the condition that he spend at least 12 hours every day sleeping inside his local police station.

Six months later he was rearrested and in December 2021, sentenced to another five-year term on charges of spreading false news.

Human rights groups have called his case a reprisal for his activism and role in the uprising.

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden, China's Xi Jinping to meet in person on Monday
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
President Joe Biden, China's Xi Jinping to meet in person on Monday
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, the first in-person meeting between the two since Biden took office, the White House confirmed Thursday.
October consumer prices increase the lowest since January
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
October consumer prices increase the lowest since January
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A key indicator of U.S. inflation grew by a lower-than-expected number in October, its lowest annual increase since January, sending American markets soaring on Thursday morning.
iPhone 14 users can soon send emergency SOS messages via satellite
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
iPhone 14 users can soon send emergency SOS messages via satellite
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A $450 million investment from Apple's Advanced Manufacturing Fund will make emergency SOS via satellite possible for iPhone 14 models. The new service will be available in the U.S. and Canada starting later this month.
Nicole causes Florida power outages, flooding, wind damage as it moves north
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nicole causes Florida power outages, flooding, wind damage as it moves north
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Nicole came ashore Thursday morning south of Vero Beach, Fla., as a Category 1 hurricane, knocking out power and leaving wind damage as it headed north toward Georgia.
Tropical Storm Nicole moving across Florida on path to the north
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Tropical Storm Nicole moving across Florida on path to the north
Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a category 1 storm early Thursday, before being downgraded to a tropical storm.
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Democrats appeared to have picked up Colorado's newest congressional seat, as vote counting continued early Thursday to decide which political party would hold a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
U.S. charges Louisville businessman, 2 others with sending China military data
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. charges Louisville businessman, 2 others with sending China military data
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have arrested three people, including a prominent Louisville businessman, on accusations that they conspired to send export-controlled military information to China.
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, have been sentenced to federal prison for trying to sell military secrets to a foreign government.
U.S. sanctions two men connected to jailed al-Qaida facilitator
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. sanctions two men connected to jailed al-Qaida facilitator
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted two associates connected to a jailed Australian-based businessman who has been sanctioned by the United States on accusations of being an al-Qaida facilitator.
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Canadian man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi late last month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies
U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies
Russia orders troop withdrawal from Kherson, Ukraine
Russia orders troop withdrawal from Kherson, Ukraine
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement