U.S. sanctions two men connected to jailed al-Qaida facilitator

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted two associates connected to a jailed Australian-based businessman who has been sanctioned by the United States on accusations of being an al-Qaida facilitator.
The departments of State and Treasury on Wednesday announced asset freezes against two men connected to Ahmed Luqman Talib, whom the United States sanctioned in 2020 and the Australian authorities arrested in March 2021 on charges of plotting incursions into foreign states for the purpose of engaging in hostile activities.