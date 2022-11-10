Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 10, 2022 / 4:37 AM

Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain

By Darryl Coote
The balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives remained uncertain Thursday morning. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e052173c33f3ccd6da163cbb98fe90ab/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives remained uncertain Thursday morning. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Democrats have picked up Colorado's newest congressional seat, as vote counting continued early Thursday to decide which political party would hold a majority in the House.

Two days after the election was held, the balance of power of the House still hung in the balance with the GOP sitting at 209 seats to the Democrat's 191 early Thursday with a majority of 218 seats needed to control the Congressional branch.

Advertisement

Republicans had been hoping for a so-called Red Wave to wash through congressional districts as they campaigned on the highest inflation in decades. Though having lost seats, the Democrats have largely thwarted the GOP push.

On Wednesday night, Democrats picked up Colorado's newly created 8th Congressional District when the Republican nominee, Barbara Kirkmeyer, conceded defeat to Yadira Caraveo, a state legislator.

RELATED Wisconsin re-elects Sen. Ron Johnson; Georgia Senate race heads to runoff

"Just a few minutes ago I call[ed] Representative Caraveo to congratulate her on her win in CD8," Kirkmeyer tweeted Wednesday night. "While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I am proud of our team and our campaign."

Unofficial state results show that Caraveo had earned 48.2% of the vote to Kirkmeyer's 47.8%. Fewer than 1,000 votes separated the two candidates in the tight race.

Advertisement

Caraveo, a doctor and Colorado's first Latina in Congress, said in a statement that she looked forward to working for the families of her district.

RELATED Maryland, Missouri vote to legalize pot; Arkansas, North and South Dakota say 'no'

"From my work as a pediatrician caring for our community, to fighting for working families in the state legislature, I have spent my life serving Colorado," she said. "It's an honor of my lifetime to receive this vote of confidence to serve working families from Greeley to Commerce City in Washington, D.C."

Meanwhile, eyes were on Colorado's District 3 where incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a tight race with Democratic challenger Adam Frisch.

Boebert, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, is known for being one of the more incendiary politicians in Congress who has espoused conspiracy theories, including those of QAnon and the "big lie" that the 2020 general election was stolen from Trump.

RELATED Biden acknowledges voters' frustrations, cheers lack of a 'red wave'

Unofficial state results show the race is neck-and-neck, with Frisch leading by a few dozen ballots. Frisch had 50.01% of the vote to Boebert's 49.99%

"As expected, this thing is coming down to the wire," Frisch tweeted Wednesday. "We're feeling good & going to make sure every ballot counts."

"Hang tight," Boebert said Wednesday night on Facebook. "Keep the Faith!"

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Nicole makes landfall over central Florida before weakening to tropical storm
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Hurricane Nicole makes landfall over central Florida before weakening to tropical storm
Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a category 1 storm early Thursday, before being downgraded to a tropical storm.
U.S. charges Louisville businessman, 2 others with sending China military data
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. charges Louisville businessman, 2 others with sending China military data
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have arrested three people, including a prominent Louisville businessman, on accusations that they conspired to send export-controlled military information to China.
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, have been sentenced to federal prison for trying to sell military secrets to a foreign government.
U.S. sanctions two men connected to jailed al-Qaida facilitator
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions two men connected to jailed al-Qaida facilitator
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted two associates connected to a jailed Australian-based businessman who has been sanctioned by the United States on accusations of being an al-Qaida facilitator.
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Canadian man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi late last month.
Texas executes Tracy Beatty for strangling mother to death
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Texas executes Tracy Beatty for strangling mother to death
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Texas plans to execute Tracy Beatty on Wednesday evening for murdering his mother in East Texas in 2003.
More results are in, but control of House still hangs in balance
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
More results are in, but control of House still hangs in balance
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Political power still hung in the balance in the U.S. House Wednesday morning, with too many races too close to call. Republicans failed to produce a Red Wave, but control of the House is still to be decided.
Evacuations, shutdowns underway in Florida as Hurricane Nicole nears
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Evacuations, shutdowns underway in Florida as Hurricane Nicole nears
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The east coast of Florida is preparing for the impact of Hurricane Nicole when it reaches the state late Wednesday. Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane earlier as it moved over the northwestern Bahamas.
U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy showcased its most advanced aircraft carrier to date, the USS Gerald R. Ford, during the Silent Wolverine exercise with six NATO allies this week.
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Two Florida deputies who mistook a legally blind man's service cane for a firearm have been suspended without pay for violating department policy after they arrested the man.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day
Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
Russia orders troop withdrawal from Kherson, Ukraine
Russia orders troop withdrawal from Kherson, Ukraine
U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies
U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies
Evacuations, shutdowns underway in Florida as Hurricane Nicole nears
Evacuations, shutdowns underway in Florida as Hurricane Nicole nears
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement