Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 10, 2022 / 10:41 PM

U.S. unveils another $400M military aid package for Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
1/3
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks about the Biden administrations $400 million aid package to Ukraine during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/af1d7b9e77cc2e7ef1100d657875eb8a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks about the Biden administrations $400 million aid package to Ukraine during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Thursday announced an additional $400 million in military assistance for Ukraine that includes air defense systems, which Kyiv has continually requested from ally nations to defend its cities from Russian missile attacks.

The package includes an assortment of artillery, small arms and mortar rounds as well 100 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles and other lethal and non-lethal assistance on top of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, which U.S. and Kyiv officials have praised as integral to Ukraine's defense.

Advertisement

Four Avenger air defense systems and Stinger missiles were also included.

The packaged was unveiled as Kremlin forces since early last month have been targeting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, which has decimated its electricity facilities, forcing officials to impose rolling blackouts, affecting millions countrywide.

RELATED President Joe Biden, China's Xi Jinping to meet in person on Monday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early this month that the attacks, which he has described as "energy terrorism," have damaged about 40% of Ukraine's entire energy infrastructure.

Advertisement

Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters during a press briefing Wednesday that the HAWK missiles will help to confront the threat Russia poses to Ukraine's infrastructure while the Avenger short-range air defense systems will protect Ukrainian troops from Kremlin's use of drone and helicopter attacks.

"With Russia's unrelenting and brutal air attacks on Ukrainian civilian and critical infrastructure, additional air defense capabilities are critical," she said.

RELATED EU announces $250 million for Moldova as Russia cuts gas supply to Ukraine neighbor

In Washington, D.C., national security advisor Jake Sullivan, who was in Kyiv last week, added that the package will complement other aid defense contributions announced by ally nations and partners.

Sullivan said during his recent trip to the war-torn country that Zelensky explained what they required on the battlefield.

"This increased air defense will be critical for Ukraine as Russia continues to use cruise missiles and Iranian-made drones to attack critical civilian infrastructure," he said.

RELATED Ukraine officials skeptical of Russia's announced pullout of Kherson

The package is the 25th drawdown of equipment from U.S. stockpiles for Ukraine since August of last year and amounts to more than $19.3 billion that the Biden administration has given Kyiv since the war began in late February.

However, its announcement comes as ballots were still being counted from the midterm elections, leaving not only the power balance of the House and Senate hanging but the future of the United States' commitment to Ukraine as some Republicans, including House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, have said they would limit military aid to the European country if they gain a majority.

Advertisement

Amid the election cycle, the Biden administration has repeatedly told reporters that the make up of Congress will not affect crucial foreign policy decisions, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday stating "the United States' support for Ukraine will be unflinching and unwavering."

Sullivan told reporters Thursday that President Joe Biden has been clear "that there will be strong, enduring, unflagging, unwavering support for Ukraine."

The war began Feb. 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine, resulting in more than 100,000 Russian soldiers dead, U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley said, adding that some 40,000 Ukrainian civilians have also died amid the fighting.

Zelensky in his nightly address on Thursday thanked the United States for the package.

"Just what we needed, what we asked for," he said.

Russia attacks Kyiv, Ukraine with kamikaze drone strike

Firefighters conduct work while smoke rises from a building after it was attacked by Russian drones in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

U.S. charges Louisville businessman, 2 others with sending China military data
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
U.S. charges Louisville businessman, 2 others with sending China military data
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have arrested three people, including a prominent Louisville businessman, on accusations that they conspired to send export-controlled military information to China.
Late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's art collection sold for record $1.5 billion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's art collection sold for record $1.5 billion
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The art collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $1.5 billion, the largest sale in auction history.
Keurig Dr. Pepper's CEO resigns after conduct violation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Keurig Dr. Pepper's CEO resigns after conduct violation
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Keurig Dr. Pepper CEO Ozan Dokmecioglu resigned Thursday after violating the company's code of conduct.
Amazon introduces new robot to do warehouse tasks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amazon introduces new robot to do warehouse tasks
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Amazon on Thursday unveiled a new robot that can pick up items of various sizes and could one day assist workers on the job.
Citing deception, D.C. attorney general sues Commanders, owner, NFL
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Citing deception, D.C. attorney general sues Commanders, owner, NFL
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Washington, D.C. attorney general filed a consumer protection lawsuit Thursday against the Washington Commanders football team, owner Dan Snyder and the NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell.
18-year-old man arrested for threats to Jewish community in New Jersey
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
18-year-old man arrested for threats to Jewish community in New Jersey
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old New Jersey man was arrested Thursday for making threats against the Jewish community last week.
U.S. stocks climb on news of cooler inflation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. stocks climb on news of cooler inflation
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks notched their best day since spring 2020 Thursday after the latest Consumer Price Index report showed encouraging data regarding inflation.
Mockingbird recalls 149,000 single-to-double strollers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mockingbird recalls 149,000 single-to-double strollers
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Mockingbird has recalled single-to-double strollers.
Mortgage rates jump to over 7% again
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mortgage rates jump to over 7% again
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Mortgage rates jumped past 7% this week as confidence in the housing market hits an all-time low.
Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A judge temporarily froze all assets controlled by Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over concerns he would attempt to hide money rather than pay the $1 billion he owes to families of the Sandy Hook shootings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed
Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement