Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2022 / 1:18 PM

An EV ballot measure in California seems headed for defeat

California's governor, a Democrat, has opposed a subsidy plan for electric vehicles

By Daniel J. Graeber
A ballot proposal in climate-friendly California that would offer financial support for more electric vehicles seems headed for failure as votes on the West Coast trickle in. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d2c74bb46dec770bdab6773a9226cd6d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A ballot proposal in climate-friendly California that would offer financial support for more electric vehicles seems headed for failure as votes on the West Coast trickle in. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Voters in California on Wednesday seem to have rejected a ballot measure that would have offered more subsidies for electric vehicles.

With results trickling in, Democrats on Wednesday seem to have staved off a red wave of victories for their rival Republicans.

Advertisement

Republicans have accused those on the other side of the aisle of supporting a green agenda that would be a detriment to U.S. energy security. U.S. President Joe Biden is a particular target for criticism given his reluctance to support new drilling for oil and gas at a time when those commodities are increasingly scarce.

But while Democrats enjoyed success on Election Day, some of their policies did not register with voters.

RELATED Hyundai Motor breaks ground on Ga. EV plant

"California is home to the most polluted air in America and the defeat of Proposition 30 means that our path to healthy air remains long and rocky," said Will Barrett, the senior director for clean air advocacy at the American Lung Association.

Proposal 30 appears headed for defeat. If passed, the measure would require residents who earn more than $2 million per year to pay an additional 1.75% in taxes on income over the $2 million mark. A state voter guide suggested that would've brought in as much as $5 billion in funding, funding that would also target wildfire response and prevention programs in California.

Advertisement

Opponents argued it would be undue strains on a grid already at risk of blackouts. But it's not as partisan as one would expect. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who easily secured a second term in office on Tuesday, has campaigned heavily against the measure.

RELATED Terawatt developing heavy-duty EV charging stations for southwest U.S.

A tally from the Bay Area's online news agency SFGATE.com found Newsom's campaign spent around $1.6 million in opposing the proposal. Newsom in a statement said he was concerned the ride-sharing network Lyft, one of the biggest corporate backers of the proposal, would benefit from the measure.

"Prop. 30 is fiscally irresponsible and puts the profits of a single corporation ahead of the welfare of the entire state," he was quoted as saying.

California mandates require ride-share services bring more electric vehicles into their fleet. By 2035, all of the vehicles on the road will need to be powered by something other that the internal combustion engine. Meanwhile, high taxes mean state average gasoline prices are the highest among Lower 48 states.

RELATED Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states

The United States in general is far behind the rest of the world in terms of EVs. Reporting from Canary Media, a non-profit agency focused on climate issues, puts Norway at the top of the heap with about 81 out of 1,000 new vehicles sold as all-electric. The United States had about 5.2 per 1,000.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Wisconsin re-elects Sen. Ron Johnson; Georgia Senate race headed for runoff
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Wisconsin re-elects Sen. Ron Johnson; Georgia Senate race headed for runoff
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Considered the most vulnerable Republican senate seat heading into the midterms, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., was re-elected while races in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona remained too close to call on Wednesday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, nearing hurricane strength
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, nearing hurricane strength
Tropical Storm Nicole is near hurricane strength as it makes landfall in the northwestern Bahamas.
Army Corps of Engineers: No evidence of dangerous radiation at Missouri school
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Army Corps of Engineers: No evidence of dangerous radiation at Missouri school
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday it found no evidence of dangerous radiation levels at a Missouri elementary school that had been shut down after an independent study showed problems.
Voters in three states enshrine constitutional abortion protections
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Voters in three states enshrine constitutional abortion protections
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Voters in Michigan, California and Vermont on Tuesday, enshrined abortion protections in their states' constitutions in Tuesday's midterm elections.
More results are in, but control of House still hangs in balance
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
More results are in, but control of House still hangs in balance
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Political power still hung in the balance in the U.S. House Wednesday morning, with too many races too close to call. Republicans failed to produce a Red Wave, but control of the House is still to be decided.
Wholesale natural gas prices to remain high this winter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wholesale natural gas prices to remain high this winter
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Energy Department sees wholesale natural gas prices at about twice the level they were last year.
Facebook parent company Meta to lay off 11,000 employees
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Facebook parent company Meta to lay off 11,000 employees
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Facebook's parent company, Meta, will be laying off 11,000 employees, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday.
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Pieper Lewis, a teenage Iowa sex-trafficking victim convicted of killing her convicted rapist, is back in custody Wednesday after having escaped.
Fla. Democrat Maxwell Frost becomes 1st Gen Z Congress member
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Fla. Democrat Maxwell Frost becomes 1st Gen Z Congress member
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost has become the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. The 25-year-old defeated Republican Calvin Wimbush for a U.S. House seat Tuesday night.
Texas set to execute Tracy Beatty for strangling mother to death
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas set to execute Tracy Beatty for strangling mother to death
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Texas plans to execute Tracy Beatty on Wednesday evening for murdering his mother in East Texas in 2003.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
U.S. Senate control down to four races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
U.S. Senate control down to four races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day
Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
Sotheby's to auction one of the most complete T-rex skulls ever discovered
Sotheby's to auction one of the most complete T-rex skulls ever discovered
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement