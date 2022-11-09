Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2022 / 11:27 AM

Wholesale natural gas prices to remain high this winter

By Daniel J. Graeber
Wholesale natural gas prices are expected to be about twice as high as they were last year, according to a forecast from the U.S. Energy Department. The White House as already proposed some relief for low-income families. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/62c380a996a6680a811f0b94a0546e79/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Wholesale natural gas prices are expected to be about twice as high as they were last year, according to a forecast from the U.S. Energy Department. The White House as already proposed some relief for low-income families. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Utility bills could be dramatically higher than last year as the wholesale price for natural gas headed into the winter heating season stays elevated, the U.S. Energy Department said.

The Energy Information Administration, part of the Energy Department, said it expected the wholesale price of natural gas, as indicated by the benchmark Henry Hub, will average $6 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) over both the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

Advertisement

EIA's forecast, while high, is about $1 per MMBtu lower than the forecast from the agency's monthly report from October. That said, Henry Hub averaged $3.91 per MMBtu for all of 2021 and should average $6.49 for full-year 2022.

The outbreak of war in Ukraine in February put a substantial premium on the price of major commodities such as crude oil and natural gas. Western powers have largely shunned Russian fuels since the invasion began, sidelining one of the world's major producers. That means other major oil and natural gas producers such as the United States and Norway are filling the void.

RELATED New Fortress Energy underperforms, but claims pole position for LNG

EIA in its pricing forecast noted that domestic inventories of natural gas are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year. Given the growing demand for non-Russian supplies, EIA said the supply-side shortage in the domestic market is a reflection of the increase in demand for liquefied natural gas exported from the United States.

Advertisement

But domestic production of natural gas is on pace to increase, which could eventually pull prices back toward seasonal norms. U.S. natural gas production has been on the rise for much of the year and should improve by about 2% in 2023, relative to the expected average for this year.

"After the winter, we expect the Henry Hub price to decline in 2023 as production growth outpaces both domestic consumption and LNG exports," the EIA's report read.

RELATED European Central Bank president pledges to continue rate hikes to fight inflation

That should be a relief to U.S. consumers struggling with a high level of inflation. The price for all consumer goods increased 8.2% during the 12-month period ending in September. For just energy, however, inflation is closer to 20% for the year.

The White House last week said it will make $13 billion available to help support low-and medium-income households pay their energy bills and find ways to make their homes more energy-efficient. On Wednesday, a utility overseer in Minnesota encouraged residents to sign up for a program that supports those who may be struggling to pay their bills.

RELATED Inflation will likely stay high, regardless of which party wins midterms

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Nicole nears hurricane strength, warnings issued for Bahamas, Fla.
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Tropical Storm Nicole nears hurricane strength, warnings issued for Bahamas, Fla.
Tropical Storm Nicole is near hurricane strength and is expected to become a full-fledged hurricane on Wednesday as it inches closer to the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's east coast.
Facebook parent company Meta to lay off 11,000 employees
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Facebook parent company Meta to lay off 11,000 employees
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Facebook's parent company, Meta, will be laying off 11,000 employees, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday.
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Pieper Lewis, a teenage Iowa sex-trafficking victim convicted of killing her convicted rapist, is back in custody Wednesday after having escaped.
Fla. Democrat Maxwell Frost becomes 1st Gen Z Congress member
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Fla. Democrat Maxwell Frost becomes 1st Gen Z Congress member
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost has become the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. The 25-year-old defeated Republican Calvin Wimbush for a U.S. House seat Tuesday night.
Texas set to execute Tracy Beatty for strangling mother to death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas set to execute Tracy Beatty for strangling mother to death
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Texas plans to execute Tracy Beatty on Wednesday evening for murdering his mother in East Texas in 2003.
U.S. Senate control down to five races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. Senate control down to five races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Control of the U.S. Senate is down to five races after Democrat John Fetterman won in Pennsylvania and Republican J.D. Vance won in Ohio.
Elon Musk sells nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla stock
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Elon Musk sells nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla stock
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold $3.95 billion worth of his company stock this week after finalizing his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion.
Maryland, Missouri vote to legalize pot; Arkansas, North and South Dakota say 'no'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Maryland, Missouri vote to legalize pot; Arkansas, North and South Dakota say 'no'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Voters in Maryland and Missouri passed ballot measures to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday night, while Arkansas and North and South Dakota rejected the option to permit the smoking of pot.
Georgia's Kemp, Texas' Abbott win re-election in governors' races
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Georgia's Kemp, Texas' Abbott win re-election in governors' races
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Republican incumbents Brian Kemp of Georgia and Greg Abbott of Texas each won reelection in their gubernatorial races Tuesday, while Democrats took contests in Maryland and New York.
Control of House too close to call; Democrats try to thwart red wave
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Control of House too close to call; Democrats try to thwart red wave
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Control of the House of Representatives was too close to call late Tuesday, as vote counting continued into the night, with some early races won by Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
U.S. Senate control down to five races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
U.S. Senate control down to five races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
Sotheby's to auction one of the most complete T-rex skulls ever discovered
Sotheby's to auction one of the most complete T-rex skulls ever discovered
Tesla releases firmware update to fix 40,000 vehicles
Tesla releases firmware update to fix 40,000 vehicles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement