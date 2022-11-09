More results are in, but control of House still hangs in balance

1/3

Control of the House was still up for grabs as more races were called on Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Political power still hung in the balance in the U.S. House Wednesday morning, with too many races too close to call. Republicans failed to produce a Red Wave, but control of the House is still to be decided as the vote count continues. Republicans used the highest inflation in decades to push hard to win control of the House, but both parties have picked up seats. Advertisement

With 218 seats needed to control the House, the tally as of 10:58 a.m. Wednesday stood at 196 seats won by the GOP and 171 seats won by Democrats.

Republicans need to gain five House seats to win a majority.

Democrats were able to stave off a Republican tide, as the vote count continues control of the House is still undetermined.

In Michigan's 3rd congressional district Democrat Hillary Scholten beat Republican John Gibbs 54.8% to 41.9% in an open-seat race, becoming the first Democrat to win in that district near Grand Rapids since the 1970's, The Washington Post, CNN and NBC News reported.

Advertisement

"We built this campaign the way I hope to build a new generation of representation here in west Michigan, not clutching desperately to squabbles of the past but focused on our shared future, together," Scholten told supporters in Grand Rapids shortly after polls closed Tuesday night.

Gibbs tweeted a concession just before 11 a.m. EST Wednesday, writing "through no fault of our own, the results did not turn out the way we wanted."

A Gigantic Thank You to my great volunteers, supporters, & staff for your love, sweat, & tears over the past year! Through no fault of our own, the results did not turn out the way we wanted. Though our hearts are broken, we continue to ask that God's will be done. My statement: pic.twitter.com/RBZcrpKadN— John Gibbs for MI-03 (@votejohngibbs) November 9, 2022

Gibbs was a Trump-appointed administration official at the department of Housing and Urban Development.

In a major House loss for Democrats, Republican Mike Lawler won New York's 17th Congressional District held by Sean Patrick Maloney. Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, conceded the race according to the New York Times.

The House race tilts toward Republicans since just 19 of their House races are considered competitive while 45 Democratic seats are competitive, according to the Cook Political Report.

Advertisement

In Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District Republican Don Bacon won re-election, beating Democrat Tony Vargas. Vargas conceded via email Wednesday morning, according to KETV.

"What we accomplished in this district. I think it's very sizable," said Bacon. "A billion for Offutt, we're working on $600 million for Eppley Airfield. $2.5 billion for UNMC, $3 billion for roads and bridges. A lot of accomplishments."

In other key races, incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne was trailing Republican Zach Nunn 50.33% to 49.67% with 95% of the vote in.

Axne defended women's reproductive rights and urged enshrining Roe V. Wade into federal law. She also urged voters to back her by citing a Biden administration effort to lower gasoline prices by allowing use of the ethanol additive E-15 year-round.

Nunn ran on 2nd amendment gun rights and labeled Democrats as radical far leftists attacking the country. He ran against abortion, claimed to "back the blue" and urged supporters to vote for him asserting during his campaign that he would "defend the border."