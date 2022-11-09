Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2022 / 12:34 PM

More results are in, but control of House still hangs in balance

By Doug Cunningham & Joe Fisher
1/3
Control of the House was still up for grabs as more races were called on Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/30a572fb107035fe88dc47dce56d46da/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Control of the House was still up for grabs as more races were called on Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Political power still hung in the balance in the U.S. House Wednesday morning, with too many races too close to call. Republicans failed to produce a Red Wave, but control of the House is still to be decided as the vote count continues.

Republicans used the highest inflation in decades to push hard to win control of the House, but both parties have picked up seats.

Advertisement

With 218 seats needed to control the House, the tally as of 10:58 a.m. Wednesday stood at 196 seats won by the GOP and 171 seats won by Democrats.

Republicans need to gain five House seats to win a majority.

Democrats were able to stave off a Republican tide, as the vote count continues control of the House is still undetermined.

In Michigan's 3rd congressional district Democrat Hillary Scholten beat Republican John Gibbs 54.8% to 41.9% in an open-seat race, becoming the first Democrat to win in that district near Grand Rapids since the 1970's, The Washington Post, CNN and NBC News reported.

Advertisement

"We built this campaign the way I hope to build a new generation of representation here in west Michigan, not clutching desperately to squabbles of the past but focused on our shared future, together," Scholten told supporters in Grand Rapids shortly after polls closed Tuesday night.

Gibbs tweeted a concession just before 11 a.m. EST Wednesday, writing "through no fault of our own, the results did not turn out the way we wanted."

Gibbs was a Trump-appointed administration official at the department of Housing and Urban Development.

In a major House loss for Democrats, Republican Mike Lawler won New York's 17th Congressional District held by Sean Patrick Maloney. Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, conceded the race according to the New York Times.

The House race tilts toward Republicans since just 19 of their House races are considered competitive while 45 Democratic seats are competitive, according to the Cook Political Report.

Advertisement

In Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District Republican Don Bacon won re-election, beating Democrat Tony Vargas. Vargas conceded via email Wednesday morning, according to KETV.

"What we accomplished in this district. I think it's very sizable," said Bacon. "A billion for Offutt, we're working on $600 million for Eppley Airfield. $2.5 billion for UNMC, $3 billion for roads and bridges. A lot of accomplishments."

In other key races, incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne was trailing Republican Zach Nunn 50.33% to 49.67% with 95% of the vote in.

Axne defended women's reproductive rights and urged enshrining Roe V. Wade into federal law. She also urged voters to back her by citing a Biden administration effort to lower gasoline prices by allowing use of the ethanol additive E-15 year-round.

Nunn ran on 2nd amendment gun rights and labeled Democrats as radical far leftists attacking the country. He ran against abortion, claimed to "back the blue" and urged supporters to vote for him asserting during his campaign that he would "defend the border."

Latest Headlines

Voters in three states enshrine constitutional abortion protections
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Voters in three states enshrine constitutional abortion protections
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Voters in Michigan, California and Vermont on Tuesday, enshrined abortion protections in their states' constitutions in Tuesday's midterm elections.
Wholesale natural gas prices to remain high this winter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wholesale natural gas prices to remain high this winter
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Energy Department sees wholesale natural gas prices at about twice the level they were last year.
Tropical Storm Nicole nears hurricane strength, warnings issued for Bahamas, Fla.
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Tropical Storm Nicole nears hurricane strength, warnings issued for Bahamas, Fla.
Tropical Storm Nicole is near hurricane strength and is expected to become a full-fledged hurricane on Wednesday as it inches closer to the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's east coast.
Facebook parent company Meta to lay off 11,000 employees
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Facebook parent company Meta to lay off 11,000 employees
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Facebook's parent company, Meta, will be laying off 11,000 employees, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday.
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Pieper Lewis, a teenage Iowa sex-trafficking victim convicted of killing her convicted rapist, is back in custody Wednesday after having escaped.
Fla. Democrat Maxwell Frost becomes 1st Gen Z Congress member
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Fla. Democrat Maxwell Frost becomes 1st Gen Z Congress member
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost has become the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. The 25-year-old defeated Republican Calvin Wimbush for a U.S. House seat Tuesday night.
Texas set to execute Tracy Beatty for strangling mother to death
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas set to execute Tracy Beatty for strangling mother to death
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Texas plans to execute Tracy Beatty on Wednesday evening for murdering his mother in East Texas in 2003.
U.S. Senate control down to four races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. Senate control down to four races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Control of the U.S. Senate is down to four races after Democrat John Fetterman won in Pennsylvania and Republican J.D. Vance won in Ohio.
Elon Musk sells nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla stock
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elon Musk sells nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla stock
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold $3.95 billion worth of his company stock this week after finalizing his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion.
Maryland, Missouri vote to legalize pot; Arkansas, North and South Dakota say 'no'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Maryland, Missouri vote to legalize pot; Arkansas, North and South Dakota say 'no'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Voters in Maryland and Missouri passed ballot measures to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday night, while Arkansas and North and South Dakota rejected the option to permit the smoking of pot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
U.S. Senate control down to four races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
U.S. Senate control down to four races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
Sotheby's to auction one of the most complete T-rex skulls ever discovered
Sotheby's to auction one of the most complete T-rex skulls ever discovered
Tesla releases firmware update to fix 40,000 vehicles
Tesla releases firmware update to fix 40,000 vehicles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement