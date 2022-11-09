Trending
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'

By Joe Fisher
Two deputies in Columbia County, Fla., were disciplined for policy violations stemming from the arrest of a legally blind man. Photo courtesy of Columbia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Body cam footage of Columbia County, Fla., police officers arresting a legally blind man after mistaking his walking stick for a firearm was responsible for launching an investigation into the incident.

James Hodges, 61, of Lake City, was crossing the street when approached by Deputy Jayme Gohde. The deputy asked Hodges for identification, which he refused to provide without probable cause.

Gohde said she was concerned about an item in his back pocket which she said resembled a firearm, but turned out to be a support cane.

"Are you a tyrant," Hodges asked, to which Gohde responded, "Yes I am."

Gohde's supervising officer, Sgt. Randy Harrison, arrived and Hodges explained the situation. Gohde then asked for Hodges' identification, which he again refused to present.

Hodges was then handcuffed and further questioned after he said Gohde had determined he was not carrying a firearm.

After Hodges was handcuffed, Gohde took his identification card out of his pocket. She then asked Hodges, "Was that that hard?"

"It's going to be," Hodges said. "I want your name and badge number."

Upon hearing this, Harrison said," You know what? Put him in jail for resisting."

Hodges was arrested and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle immediately after the comment.

Sheriff Mark Hunter posted a statement on the department's Facebook page addressing the body cam footage Tuesday. The incident occurred on Oct. 31, at about 8 a.m. Hodges requested footage of the incident Thursday.

"During the review process, prior to it being released, a likely policy violation was discovered," Hunter said.

An investigation into Hodges' arrest began Thursday, Hunter said. When the investigation began, Hodges had not yet filed a complaint.

The investigation concluded Monday, resulting in Gohde and Harrison being suspended without pay. Harrison was immediately demoted and and suspended for seven days. Gouhde was suspended for two days.

"As sheriff, I take full responsibility for this event and want to extend my sincerest apologies to Mr. Hodges for the actions of my deputies," Hunter said. "This conduct is unacceptable. I'm deeply saddened with the negative impact this has on our agency."

