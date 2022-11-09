Army Corps of Engineers: No evidence of dangerous radiation at Missouri school

School is in session at the Jana Elementary School in the Hazelwood School District in Florissant, Mo. on October 18. The Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday it did not find dangerous levels of radiation at the school. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday it found no evidence of dangerous radiation levels at a Missouri elementary school that had been shut down after an independent study showed problems. Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Mo., which sits in the floodplain of contaminated Coldwater Creek, had been shuttered after the independent study done over the summer said it found harmful radiation levels on the campus grounds.

The students had been attending school virtually since last month and will be sent to three other schools after Thanksgiving. But the Army Corps told the Hazelwood school board on Wednesday that they found different results about radiation levels.

"From a radiological standpoint, the school is safe," said Col. Kevin Golinghorst, St. Louis District commander of the Army Corps said.

"We owe it to the public and the parents and children of Jana Elementary School to make informed decisions focused on the safety of the community, and we will continue to take effective actions using accurate data."

Boston Chemical Data Corp took samples in August from the school's library, kitchen, classrooms, fields and playgrounds. The report said that they found radioactive contamination at the school at much higher levels than were expected.

Coldwater Creek has long been a concern for environmentalists. Uranium used for atomic weapons was processed in St. Louis and radioactive waste was dumped in piles near Lambert St. Louis International Airport decades ago. Rain and wind swept some debris into nearby Coldwater Creek, which spread waste during floods.