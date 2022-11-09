Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2022 / 12:41 AM

Georgia's Kemp, Texas' Abbott win re-election in governors' races

By Don Jacobson
Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks while campaigning for re-election during an event Monday at Fulton County Airport in Atlanta. Kemp won reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Stacy Abrams for a second time. Photo by John Amis/EPA-EFE
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Republican incumbents Brian Kemp of Georgia and Greg Abbott of Texas each won re-election in their gubernatorial races Tuesday, while Democrats took contests in Maryland and New York.

Kemp defeated Democrat Stacy Abrams for the second time in four years in one of the most closely watched gubernatorial contests in the country.

Abrams conceded the race after 11 p.m. ET in Atlanta, The New York Times, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and CNN reported.

The win meant Republicans will retain control of the Georgia governor's mansion just two years after Democrats scored stunning victories in the state by taking both of its U.S. Senate seats.

RELATED Critics say Georgia's new election laws target Black voter turnout

The loss by Abrams, counted among the most influential Democrats in the country, was a blow to the party as political momentum in the battleground state swung back to the GOP.

Meanwhile in Texas, Abbott decisively won a third term over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, according to projections by NBC News, CBS News and CNN.

Abbott, 64, triumphed over O'Rourke despite the challenger's fundraising advantages with a laser focus on border security and by tying his opponent to President Joe Biden, who is deeply unpopular in Texas.

RELATED Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate

"We started this campaign in South Texas, we celebrated my primary victory in South Texas and tonight we return to South Texas to celebrate my being your governor for four more years," Abbott told supporters in McAllen while flanked by his wife and daughter.

O'Rourke's efforts to turn the election into a referendum on the shortcomings of Abbott's second term failed to gain sufficient traction among the state's voters.

Kemp and Abbott joined Florida's Ron DeSantis in posting GOP gubernatorial wins in the U.S. South. DeSantis easily beat former Republican governor-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist in a crucial test for a national conservative standard bearer.

RELATED Biden stumps for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ahead of midterms

The impressive victory could well become a springboard to a 2024 White House bid for the Florida conservative, perhaps setting him up for a battle with former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.

But the gubernatorial news wasn't all bad for Democrats.

In Maryland, Wes Moore appeared on his way to making history as the state's first Black governor, declaring victory over Republican state legislator Dan Cox.

Moore told a crowd of supporters in Baltimore he had gathered enough votes to hand the governorship back to the Democrats after two terms of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Cox had not conceded by 11 p.m., but Hogan congratulated Moore in a phone call, The Baltimore Sun reported.

"What an amazing night and what an improbable journey," Moore said. "It's because you believed that I stand here humbled and grateful to become the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland."

In New York, incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul squeezed out a tight win over Republican state lawmaker Lee Zeldin, according to CBS News, ABC News and CNN.

Hochul was made governor in August 2021 after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment. She was viewed as the favorite to win Tuesday but polling had seen her lead slip in recent weeks against Zeldin, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

"Tonight, I want to speak directly to New Yorkers," she told supporters. "Tonight, you made your voices heard loud and clear. And you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York. But I'm not here to make history. I'm here to make a difference."

And in Massachusetts, Democrat Maura Healey scored a historic victory, defeating Republican Geoff Diehl to become the nation's first openly lesbian governor.

Healey, the state's attorney general, waltzed to a decisive win over Diehl, according to projections by NBC News, ABC News and The New York Times.

