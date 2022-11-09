Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2022 / 3:59 PM

3 Americans dead from carbon monoxide poisoning at Mexico City Airbnb

By Joe Fisher
Three Americans on vacation in Mexico City to celebrate the Day of the Dead were found dead in their Airbnb from carbon monoxide poisoning. File photoCarl Ballou/Shutterstock
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The cause of death in the case of three Americans found dead in a Mexico City Airbnb was found to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

Kandace Florence, 28, Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall were found dead in an Airbnb after making a trip to Mexico City to celebrate the Day of the Dead. On Halloween Day, the three were found dead.

An autopsy report obtained by Bloomberg Wednesday revealed the cause of death to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

The families of the victims were in the dark on what exactly happened to their loved ones as long as a week after learning of their deaths.

RELATED Officials issue warning after carbon monoxide detectors fail to alarm

"It's pretty disheartening at this point, the lack of response that we've received from the U.S. Embassy," said Jennifer Marshall, Jordan Marshall's mother, NBC News reported. "It's just very disheartening that we've had to piece together, as to the demise of our son, based on social media reports, based on investigative journalists but this is where we are at this point."

Florence and Jordan Marshall were friends and former schoolmates from Virginia Beach, Va. Hall was a friend of Marshall's. Florence most recently spoke to her boyfriend by phone on Oct. 30, when she reported feeling ill. While on the call, the call dropped, causing the boyfriend to contact the host of the Airbnb to request a welfare check. Authorities eventually went to the scene where they discovered the bodies.

Carbon monoxide is poisonous, but also odorless, making it difficult to detect. It is capable of causing sudden illness or death. Poisoning is responsible for an estimated 50,000 hospital visits and 430 deaths per year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can be recognized by dizziness, nausea, headaches, vomiting, weakness, chest pain and confusion.

RELATED Officials warn Florida residents of carbon monoxide dangers ahead of Hurricane Ian

In May, three Americans were found dead in the Sandals Emerald Bay luxury resort in the Bahamas. Their deaths were determined to be from carbon monoxide poisoning, reported by CNN.

RELATED Pennsylvania daycare center evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak

