Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2022 / 5:22 PM

U.S. stocks close higher on Election Day

By Jonna Lorenz
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up more than 300 points on Election Day. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/93a4dbae0a5e950f5f103b388088edbc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up more than 300 points on Election Day. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks edged higher on Election Day, marking the third straight day of gains as voters took to the polls to determine which party will control each house of Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 333.83 points, or 1.02%, to close at 33,160.83. The S&P 500 rose 21.31 points, or 0.56%, to 3,828.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.68 points, or 0.49%, to 10,616.2.

Advertisement

Republicans are projected by many to regain control of the House in Tuesday's midterm elections, dividing the legislative and executive branches and making it more difficult for lawmakers to pass legislation on spending, taxes and regulations.

"If we have gridlock, that will probably be the best thing that could happen for the market," said Seth Cohan of The Wealth Alliance, according to CNBC. "The markets usually do very well when that happens."

RELATED New Fortress Energy underperforms, but claims pole position for LNG

Meera Chandan, FX strategist at JPMorgan, said election results are expected to have a modest effect on the markets.

"Markets should continue taking guidance more from the Fed's monetary policy decisions than from any new large fiscal packages," Chandan said, according to Yahoo Finance. "One wildcard worth flagging is the risk of renewed uncertainty around the debt ceiling."

Advertisement

Cryptocurrency prices fell after crypto exchange Binance announced plans to buy rival FTX, fueling fears that the industry could be entering another meltdown. Bitcoin fell 0.57% to its lowest level since November 2020. Crypto exchange Coinbase closed down 10.6% and MicroStrategy fell 21%.

RELATED Wholesale prices drop, retail rises as car dealers profit big

Tech stocks notched gains Tuesday, with Apple rising 0.42%, Alphabet climbing 0.46% and Microsoft closing up 0.44%.

Shares of Walt Disney fell in after-hours trading after the company reported disappointing earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter, overshadowing substantial growth in streaming subscribers.

Disney, often viewed as a bellwether for the U.S. economy, reported $162 million in earnings on $20.15 billion in revenue. Earnings per share were 30 cents, far below estimates of over 50 cents per share, sending shares of the company down 6% in after-hours trading.

RELATED Gas prices are higher on Election Day eve

The company's streaming service beat expectations with 12.1 million new Disney+ subscribers and 14.6 million total direct-to-consumer customers in the quarter.

Latest Headlines

National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The National Park Service is warning visitors to stop kissing, and licking, the Sonoran desert toad because the amphibian's potent toxin can make people sick.
Few technical glitches, man with knife mark Election Day voting across U.S.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Few technical glitches, man with knife mark Election Day voting across U.S.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Elections officials reported a few incidents at polling locations across the United States on Tuesday, including a man threatening officials with a knife at a Wisconsin polling place.
Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens as it heads for Bahamas, Fla.
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens as it heads for Bahamas, Fla.
Tropical Storm Nicole is intensifying and is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday, as the storm moves closer to the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's east coast, one month after the state was battered by Ian.
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Two election workers in Fulton County, Ga., were relieved of their duties minutes before polls opened on Election Day after social media posts that raised concern were reported to county officials.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' request for new trial denied
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' request for new trial denied
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces a 20-year prison sentence after her request for a new trial was denied.
Arson suspected in fires set near Jackson State University
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Arson suspected in fires set near Jackson State University
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Fire officials in Jackson are investigating a series of fires set near Jackson State University on Tuesday.
Florida, Missouri reject Justice Department Election Day monitors
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida, Missouri reject Justice Department Election Day monitors
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is sending monitors to 24 states to oversee polling places and ensure voting rights are not violated, but Florida is rejecting the plan, saying the department does not have the authority.
Tesla releases firmware update to fix 40,000 vehicles
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tesla releases firmware update to fix 40,000 vehicles
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that Tesla released a firmware update to address the voluntary recall of 40,000 vehicles that had issues with their electronic power assist steering.
Binance announces agreement to purchase FTX
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Binance announces agreement to purchase FTX
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it reached a deal to buy one of its biggest rivals, FTX, amid fears that the crypto industry could be entering another meltdown.
Shell, GE to work on lowering emissions in LNG production
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Shell, GE to work on lowering emissions in LNG production
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The companies are looking at ways that so-called blue hydrogen technology can lower the environmental footprint of a liquefied natural gas facility.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zelensky sets terms for negotiations with Russia
Zelensky sets terms for negotiations with Russia
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
Trump appeals judge's order of independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization
Trump appeals judge's order of independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pa. elections officials over mail-in ballots
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pa. elections officials over mail-in ballots
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement