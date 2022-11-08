Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2022 / 8:00 PM

Student killed in Seattle high school shooting

By Simon Druker
A student was killed in a shooting Tuesday at Ingraham High School in Seattle. Photo by Ragesoss/Wikimedia Commons
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A student was killed and a suspect was arrested after a shooting at a Seattle high school on Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 10 a.m. PST at Ingraham High School in the city's Haller Lake neighborhood.

First-responders found one person suffering from a gunshot wound inside the public school shortly after they entered. The student was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and later died.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed the fatality at an afternoon news conference.

"Gun violence has impacted too many families in our city, and we can never accept this as normal. The solution requires a holistic approach -- law enforcement, community-based solutions, pathways for prevention and intervention, and the ability to set our own gun safety laws," Harrell tweeted.

Police arrested a suspect without incident at 11:10 a.m. PST, but did not say if the person was also a student. They also did not speculate on what the relationship between suspect and victim may have been.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz confirmed the suspect was arrested with a weapon, although it wasn't clear if it was the same weapon that was used in the shooting.

"When one young man or young person can pick up a gun and shoot another young person, there's a problem," Diaz said at a news conference. "We know that we need to make sure that we can support everybody in our community. That we can have our kids thrive, but it starts today."

Students were reunited with their family members later in the afternoon. Classes at the grade 9-to-12 school will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday.

