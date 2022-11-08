Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2022 / 9:04 PM

Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis breezes to re-election amid presidential speculation

By Don Jacobson & Simon Druker
1/4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis participates in the 2022 gubernatorial debate with Democratic opponent Charlie Crist at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Fla., on October 24. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/cb10d6bc141f3051b70cf0ba24f32a35/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis participates in the 2022 gubernatorial debate with Democratic opponent Charlie Crist at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Fla., on October 24. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily won re-election Tuesday, defeating former Republican governor turned Democrat Charlie Crist in a crucial test for a national conservative standard bearer.

DeSantis breezed past Crist by an impressive margin in securing a second term, CNN, the New York Times and NBC News reported.

Advertisement

The impressive victory could well become a springboard to a 2024 White House bid for the Florida conservative, perhaps setting him up for a battle with former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.

DeSantis, 44, has been a strong supporter of Trump, and is the founder of the House Freedom Caucus, made up of conservative Republican members of the House of Representatives. In a debate with Crist, he did not commit to serving a full term amid the speculation of his presidential ambitions.

RELATED Florida, Missouri reject Justice Department Election Day monitors

The attorney and U.S. Navy officer signed bill to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy without exceptions for rape or incest.

DeSantis has also championed and passed the so-called Don't Say Gay Law. The Parental Rights in Education Act prohibits "classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity." It also requires "prohibiting school district personnel from discouraging or prohibiting parental notification and involvement in critical decisions affecting a student's mental, emotional, or physical well-being."

Advertisement

Opponents argue it interferes with the rights of students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, to speak out about who they are, and potentially harms them by outing them as LGBTQ to parents under the notification provision.

RELATED Ron DeSantis doesn't commit to serving full term in Florida's gubernatorial debate

It also allows parents to sue school districts to award damages for violations.

DeSantis has been a staunch opponent of illegal migration, arguing it puts an unfair burden on Southern border states. He made national headlines after his administration chartered planes and dropped around 50 Colombian and Venezuelan migrants in Martha's Vineyard, Mass. in September.

The move is part of a broader campaign by Republican politicians to transport large numbers of migrants to liberal states and cities.

RELATED U.S. stocks close higher on Election Day

His open-for-business attitude during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic fueled his popularity with conservatives. He opposed facemask mandates in schools throughout. Florida had one of the highest rates of COVID-19 mortality in the country.

"People know that Florida is a free state," DeSantis said earlier this year. "They're not gonna have you shut down. They're not gonna have restrictions."

Latest Headlines

U.S., EU hit Myanmar's junta with fresh sanctions
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
U.S., EU hit Myanmar's junta with fresh sanctions
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions targeting Myanmar's junta on Tuesday, the two-year anniversary of the last election of the country's ousted civilian government.
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A winner for the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball was announced Tuesday after a delay caused by security and technical issues while processing a flood of ticket sales in Minnesota.
Student killed in Seattle high school shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Student killed in Seattle high school shooting
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A student was killed and a suspect was arrested after a shooting at a Seattle high school, police said.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Hurricane warnings issued for Bahamas, Fla.
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Tropical Storm Nicole: Hurricane warnings issued for Bahamas, Fla.
Tropical Storm Nicole is intensifying and is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday, as the storm moves closer to the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's east coast, one month after the state was battered by Ian.
Nestle recalls edible cookie dough tubs over reports of plastic film
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nestle recalls edible cookie dough tubs over reports of plastic film
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Nestle USA is urging customers to toss or return three different batches of Edible Chocolate Cookie Dough tubs because they could contain pieces of soft plastic film.
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The National Park Service is warning visitors to stop kissing, and licking, the Sonoran desert toad because the amphibian's potent toxin can make people sick.
Few technical glitches, man with knife mark Election Day voting across U.S.
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Few technical glitches, man with knife mark Election Day voting across U.S.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Elections officials reported a few incidents at polling locations across the United States on Tuesday, including a man threatening officials with a knife at a Wisconsin polling place.
U.S. stocks close higher on Election Day
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. stocks close higher on Election Day
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks edged higher on Election Day, marking the third straight day of gains as voters took to the polls to determine which party will control each house of Congress.
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Two election workers in Fulton County, Ga., were relieved of their duties minutes before polls opened on Election Day after social media posts that raised concern were reported to county officials.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' request for new trial denied
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' request for new trial denied
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces a 20-year prison sentence after her request for a new trial was denied.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zelensky sets terms for negotiations with Russia
Zelensky sets terms for negotiations with Russia
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pa. elections officials over mail-in ballots
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pa. elections officials over mail-in ballots
Trump appeals judge's order of independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization
Trump appeals judge's order of independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement