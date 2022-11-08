Trending
Nov. 8, 2022

National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads

By Sheri Walsh
The National Park Service is urging visitors to stop licking the Sonoran desert toad because its potent venom can make people sick. Photo courtesy of the Oakland Zoo
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The National Park Service is warning visitors to stop kissing, and licking, the Sonoran desert toad because the amphibian's potent toxin can make people sick.

The National Park Service warned visitors in a Facebook post last week that the Sonoran desert toad's defensive milky venom, excreted through its skin, is classified as an illegal psychedelic that can produce "late night content no one asked for."

"These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin," the post said. "It can make you sick if you handle the frog or get the poison in your mouth."

While the venom can make people sick, it can paralyze or even kill dogs, according to the Oakland Zoo, which says the toxin is meant to kill the toad's predators.

The Sonoran desert toad, also known as the Colorado River Toad, measures close to 7 inches long and is one of the largest toads in North America, according to the National Park Service which says the toad's croak sounds like a "low-pitched toot."

"As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking. Thank you. Toot!" the National Park Service wrote in its post on Facebook.

The psychedelic toad is in high demand for its toxin which can produce euphoria and hallucinations, according to a New York Times report.

That high demand could put the toads at risk of endangerment or extinction as people remove them from their habitats, according to Robert Villa, the president of the Tucson Herpetological Society.

The Sonoran desert toad is commonly found in southern Colorado, Arizona, southwestern New Mexico and southeastern California, where it is now classified as endangered.

Anyone can legally capture up to 10 Sonoran desert toads with a proper license in Arizona. But, in California, it is illegal to capture the toads to smoke their toxins, according to the Oakland Zoo.

The toad's venom, bufotenin, is considered a Schedule 1 drug and is illegal.

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Elections officials reported a few incidents at polling locations across the United States on Tuesday, including a man threatening officials with a knife at a Wisconsin polling place.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks edged higher on Election Day, marking the third straight day of gains as voters took to the polls to determine which party will control each house of Congress.
Tropical Storm Nicole is intensifying and is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday, as the storm moves closer to the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's east coast, one month after the state was battered by Ian.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Two election workers in Fulton County, Ga., were relieved of their duties minutes before polls opened on Election Day after social media posts that raised concern were reported to county officials.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces a 20-year prison sentence after her request for a new trial was denied.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Fire officials in Jackson are investigating a series of fires set near Jackson State University on Tuesday.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is sending monitors to 24 states to oversee polling places and ensure voting rights are not violated, but Florida is rejecting the plan, saying the department does not have the authority.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that Tesla released a firmware update to address the voluntary recall of 40,000 vehicles that had issues with their electronic power assist steering.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it reached a deal to buy one of its biggest rivals, FTX, amid fears that the crypto industry could be entering another meltdown.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The companies are looking at ways that so-called blue hydrogen technology can lower the environmental footprint of a liquefied natural gas facility.
