Google Doodle says to 'Go Vote' in midterm elections

The Google Doodle Tuesday features a tool to show where and how to vote in the midterm elections. Screenshot Google Doodle

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Google Doodle is encouraging people to vote in the United States midterm elections Tuesday. It's logo over the search box is mostly red, white and blue and has "Go Vote!" and "¡Vota!" across it. Advertisement

The Doodle features a tool to help voters find their local polling place and ballot drop off boxes, plus information on how to vote and what to bring with.

Control of Congress, abortion rights and key election roles are at stake during Tuesday's midterm election.

In September, Google featured a Doodle celebrating National Voter Registration Day, which had a tool to show how to register to vote.