Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2022 / 10:32 PM

Mass. Democrat Maura Healey becomes 1st openly lesbian governor

By Don Jacobson
Massachusetts Democrat Maura Healey arrives at the Fairmont Copley Hotel in Boston on Tuesday after winning her race to become the nation's first openly lesbian governor. Photo by Amanda Sabga/EPA-EFE
Massachusetts Democrat Maura Healey arrives at the Fairmont Copley Hotel in Boston on Tuesday after winning her race to become the nation's first openly lesbian governor. Photo by Amanda Sabga/EPA-EFE

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Democrat Maura Healey scored a historic victory Tuesday, defeating Republican Geoff Diehl to become the nation's first openly lesbian governor.

Healey, the state's attorney general, waltzed to a decisive win over Diehl, according to projections by NBC News, ABC News and The New York Times.

Advertisement

Another openly lesbian gubernatorial candidate, Democrat Tina Kotek, is running for office in Oregon on Tuesday.

"Tonight, I want to say something to every little girl and every LGBTQ person out there. I hope tonight shows you that you can be whatever, whoever, you want to be," Healey told supporters at a Boston hotel.

RELATED Fla. Democrat Maxwell Frost becomes 1st Gen Z Congress member

She faced little internal Democratic opposition in her quest to return the Massachusetts governor's mansion to the party's control following Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's decision not to run for a third term.

Diehl, a former state representative and co-chair of former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign in Massachusetts, failed to attract moderates and conservative Democrats to his cause in the overwhelmingly blue state.

"Tonight, Maura Healey made history, becoming the first out lesbian governor this nation has ever elected," Human Rights Campaign interim President Joni Madison said in a statement. "Massachusetts embraced a platform of equality and inclusion by electing a pro-equality champion."

Advertisement

"It is an uphill battle for LGBTQ candidates and women candidates to win high-level elected office, but Massachusetts voters know Maura is a fighter and today helped her make U.S. political history," added Annise Parker, president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund and former Houston mayor.

"In the face of so much hate and intolerance sweeping our nation, her win is a sign -- especially to LGBTQ kids in desperate need of hope -- that LGBTQ people have a place in American society and can become respected public leaders," she added.

RELATED 2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.

Read More

Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis breezes to re-election amid presidential speculation

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Nicole nears hurricane strength, warnings issued for Bahamas, Fla.
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Tropical Storm Nicole nears hurricane strength, warnings issued for Bahamas, Fla.
Tropical Storm Nicole is near hurricane strength and is expected to become a full-fledged hurricane on Wednesday as it inches closer to the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's east coast.
Fla. Democrat Maxwell Frost becomes 1st Gen Z Congress member
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fla. Democrat Maxwell Frost becomes 1st Gen Z Congress member
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost has become the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. The 25-year-old defeated Republican Calvin Wimbush for a U.S. House seat Tuesday night.
U.S., EU hit Myanmar's junta with fresh sanctions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S., EU hit Myanmar's junta with fresh sanctions
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions targeting Myanmar's junta on Tuesday, the two-year anniversary of the last election of the country's ousted civilian government.
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis breezes to re-election amid presidential speculation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis breezes to re-election amid presidential speculation
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily won re-election Tuesday, defeating former Republican governor turned Democrat Charlie Crist in a crucial test for a national conservative standard bearer.
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A winner for the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball was announced Tuesday after a delay caused by security and technical issues while processing a flood of ticket sales in Minnesota.
Student killed in Seattle high school shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Student killed in Seattle high school shooting
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A student was killed and a suspect was arrested after a shooting at a Seattle high school, police said.
Nestle recalls edible cookie dough tubs over reports of plastic film
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nestle recalls edible cookie dough tubs over reports of plastic film
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Nestle USA is urging customers to toss or return three different batches of Edible Chocolate Cookie Dough tubs because they could contain pieces of soft plastic film.
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The National Park Service is warning visitors to stop kissing, and licking, the Sonoran desert toad because the amphibian's potent toxin can make people sick.
Few technical glitches, man with knife mark Election Day voting across U.S.
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Few technical glitches, man with knife mark Election Day voting across U.S.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Elections officials reported a few incidents at polling locations across the United States on Tuesday, including a man threatening officials with a knife at a Wisconsin polling place.
U.S. stocks close higher on Election Day
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. stocks close higher on Election Day
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks edged higher on Election Day, marking the third straight day of gains as voters took to the polls to determine which party will control each house of Congress.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zelensky sets terms for negotiations with Russia
Zelensky sets terms for negotiations with Russia
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pa. elections officials over mail-in ballots
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pa. elections officials over mail-in ballots
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement