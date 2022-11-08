Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2022 / 10:35 AM

Investment puts fledgling automaker back on track to introduce electric trucks

By A.L. Lee
1/2
Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns introduces then-President Donald Trump to a prototype of the Endurance electric pickup truck on the South Lawn of the White House in September 2020. The vehicle has run into production delays but now appears to be on track to roll out by the end of 2022. File photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/face86f6d13e29a3ec7ad13447551cbb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns introduces then-President Donald Trump to a prototype of the Endurance electric pickup truck on the South Lawn of the White House in September 2020. The vehicle has run into production delays but now appears to be on track to roll out by the end of 2022. File photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors is back on track to deliver the first of its Endurance pickup trucks by the end of the year after its Taiwanese business partner invested $170 million in cash to help the struggling company.

The automaker's flagship vehicles are being manufactured at "a very slow rate" at its Ohio factory, the company said in a press release following the fresh infusion of money from Foxconn, a major electronics product manufacturer in Taiwan.

Advertisement

Vehicle production at the fledgling plant in Lordstown has been hindered by an unfinished assembly line and the lack of regulatory approval to sell the trucks.

The rollout has run into financial trouble despite fanfare that emerged after the vehicle's prototype was shown to then-President Donald Trump on the South Lawn the White House in September 2020.

RELATED General Motors sells minority stake in EV maker

The cash deal will give Foxconn additional decision-making powers at Lordstown in exchange for financial backing that will help the company build 30 new electric pickups by the end of 2022, with 500 remaining trucks coming online by summer 2023.

Lordstown initially wanted to build 50 trucks by the end of 2022, but a lack of cash and capital has so far resulted in only 12 new vehicles with just seven full weeks remaining in the year.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, news of the deepening alliance sent Lordtown's market shares soaring above 15% in trading ahead of the opening bell.

RELATED CEO, CFO of electric truck-maker Lordstown Motors resign

In May, Foxconn purchased Lordstown's Ohio assembly plant -- previously owned by General Motors -- for $230 million.

Foxconn's latest cash investment will be paid to Lordstown in three installments -- the first $52.7 million will be wired later this month -- and raise Foxconn's ownership stakes in the company to about 18%.

The growing partnership also allows Foxconn to have two voting members on the company's board of directors moving forward.

RELATED Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states

The two companies also plan to work together to develop a new electric vehicle.

Costs related to building the pickup have been a major factor in its delay, with the expected sales price falling well below the dollar amount to build it.

And Lordstown is still seeking to partner up with another American automaker in an effort to accelerate production.

RELATED Rise in EV sales puts auto industry on track to meet emissions goals

The company reported a net loss of $154 million in the third quarter of 2022.

RELATED Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states

RELATED Infrastructure grants to nearly double number of zero-emission buses

Latest Headlines

Influencer 'Ray Hushpuppi' sentenced to 11 years in prison for money laundering
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Influencer 'Ray Hushpuppi' sentenced to 11 years in prison for money laundering
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A social media influencer known as "Ray Hushpuppi" was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for his efforts to launder millions of dollars of stolen money.
Google Doodle says to 'Go Vote' in midterm elections
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Google Doodle says to 'Go Vote' in midterm elections
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Tuesday's Google Doodle features a tool to show voters where and how to vote in the midterm elections.
Technical issues delay winning numbers in $1.9 billion Powerball drawing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Technical issues delay winning numbers in $1.9 billion Powerball drawing
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Monday night's historic $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed after one state's lottery experienced technical issues while processing a flood of ticket sales.
Voters head to the polls on Election Day after more than 44 million voted early
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Voters head to the polls on Election Day after more than 44 million voted early
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- More than 44.2 million people cast early ballots in the midterm election, which concludes Tuesday with in-person voting, which could lead to long waits and anxious candidates and parties waiting for results.
Cornell suspends frat parties after students report being drugged, sexually assaulted
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Cornell suspends frat parties after students report being drugged, sexually assaulted
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Cornell University has suspended all fraternity parties and events following several allegations that students were drugged and sexually assaulted at off-campus residences affiliated with the social organizations.
U.S. sanctions four ISIS members, eight companies in South Africa
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions four ISIS members, eight companies in South Africa
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted four members of an Islamic State cell operating in South Africa and eight companies they are connected to, as it continues to target the terrorist organization on the African continent.
Florida on hurricane watch, Subtropical Storm Nicole prompts State of Emergency
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida on hurricane watch, Subtropical Storm Nicole prompts State of Emergency
A Hurricane Watch and a State of Emergency were issued Monday for the east coast of Florida as Subtropical Storm Nicole gathers strengthen, one month after the state was battered by Ian.
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pa. elections officials over mail-in ballots
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pa. elections officials over mail-in ballots
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's campaign has filed a lawsuit, one day before the midterm elections, demanding state elections officials count undated or improperly dated mail-in ballots.
VA to prioritize veterans with cancer for PACT Act benefits
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
VA to prioritize veterans with cancer for PACT Act benefits
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that veterans suffering from cancer will be given priority when it begins next year to process claims filed for illnesses associated with exposure to burn pits.
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday sentenced a retired U.S. Army helicopter pilot to nearly two years' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to spying for China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
Technical issues delay winning numbers in $1.9 billion Powerball drawing
Technical issues delay winning numbers in $1.9 billion Powerball drawing
Man pleads guilty to stealing Bitcoin worth billions from dark web market Silk Road
Man pleads guilty to stealing Bitcoin worth billions from dark web market Silk Road
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first Supreme Court opinion
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first Supreme Court opinion
'New revolution': Iran protests defy 40 years of women's oppression
'New revolution': Iran protests defy 40 years of women's oppression
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement