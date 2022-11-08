2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the social media posts were concerning, but left it up to Fulton County officials to decide whether to remove the poll workers. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A mother and son set to work at a polling place in Fulton County, Ga., were fired minutes before polls opened on Election Day due to concerns about social media posts and comments. About 15 minutes before polls opened Tuesday, two poll workers were "relieved of their duties," Fulton County election officials confirmed to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Advertisement

They did not elaborate on the nature of the social media posts that sparked the concerns, nor did they name the poll workers.

Fulton County spokesperson Regina Waller confirmed that the two workers were removed because of social media posts one of them made. The poll workers were told to leave while the incident was investigated.

RELATED Arson suspected in fires set near Jackson State University

According to Nadine Williams, the county's interim elections director, another poll worker shared comments from one of the individuals made during a poll worker event, along with the social media posts that sparked the issue.

Fulton County officials then shared this information with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who agreed that the material was concerning, but said it was up to Fulton County to decide whether to remove the poll workers.

"We just want to make sure the election is secure," Williams said.

Advertisement

Police officers were called to the scene after the workers refused to leave. They left without incident shortly after, and no arrest or incident reports were filed.

A woman with the profile name Laura Kronen posted on Twitter at 6:48 a.m. EST that she and her son were "kicked out of being a Fulton County poll worker," because she "posted on Twitter this morning that I was working at the polls to ensure a free and fair election."

Kronen tagged several accounts in a subsequent tweet, including conservative TV personality Tucker Carlson and conservative author Dinesh D'Souza.

Kronen's Twitter biography describes her as an author, conservative, "vaccine virgin and patriot life coach." She later tweeted that she was not given a reason for being removed from her position.

On Monday, after the Justice Department notified 24 states that it would send monitors to oversee election activities in certain districts, seeking to ensure voting rights are not violated, Kronen tweeted her objections to the announcement.

"So the DOJ thinks they are going to interfere in state elections? Good luck with that. Ain't happening on my watch and I'm poll working in Fulton County," she tweeted.

Advertisement

"Anyone with a functioning cerebrum is done with the Democrats. Tomorrow is going to be epic," she said in another tweet.

The Twitter user also has tweets that further conspiracy theories about the recent assault on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and unverified claims about COVID-19 vaccines.